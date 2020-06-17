Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym

July 1 Lease Start Date.



No Fee - Fully renovated 1-bed, 1-bath located in a pre-war townhouse on the UES. This spacious home features oversized windows, 10 ft ceilings, a large dining / living room, and hardwood floors throughout.



Perfectly located on East 74th Street between Third and Lexington, 173 East 74th Street is only three blocks from the 6 train on 77th Street, and only two blocks from the 72nd Street stop of the new 2nd Avenue Subway. Only three block from Central Park. If you work in midtown or just want to head to Columbus Circle for shopping or dinner it is an easy 30 minute walk or less through beautiful Central Park or even take a Citibike instead which is conveniently located near the apartment.



Other conveniences include Equinox gym a block away and surrounded by all the best shops, eateries, and markets that the Upper East Side has to offer.