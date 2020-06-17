All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:21 AM

173 East 74th Street

173 East 74th Street · (646) 660-4942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

173 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
July 1 Lease Start Date.

No Fee - Fully renovated 1-bed, 1-bath located in a pre-war townhouse on the UES. This spacious home features oversized windows, 10 ft ceilings, a large dining / living room, and hardwood floors throughout.

Perfectly located on East 74th Street between Third and Lexington, 173 East 74th Street is only three blocks from the 6 train on 77th Street, and only two blocks from the 72nd Street stop of the new 2nd Avenue Subway. Only three block from Central Park. If you work in midtown or just want to head to Columbus Circle for shopping or dinner it is an easy 30 minute walk or less through beautiful Central Park or even take a Citibike instead which is conveniently located near the apartment.

Other conveniences include Equinox gym a block away and surrounded by all the best shops, eateries, and markets that the Upper East Side has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 East 74th Street have any available units?
173 East 74th Street has a unit available for $3,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 173 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
173 East 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 173 East 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 173 East 74th Street offer parking?
No, 173 East 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 173 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 East 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 173 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 173 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 173 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 173 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 East 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 East 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 East 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
