1728 Second Avenue

** Upper East Side ** Spacious Studio Apartment with Hardwood Flooring and on East 89th Street and Second Avenue! **



This beautiful home features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, great closet space, subway tiled bath, and tall windows! The living area is large enough to fit a bed and couch.



This fantastic location is within reach of local bars and restaurants, including The Writing Room, Cafe Alsace, Libertador, and Rathbones. Dry cleaners and laundromat are across the street. All this conveniently located just a short stroll from Q, 4,5,6 trains at 86th Street.



This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.