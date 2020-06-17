All apartments in New York
1728 Second Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

1728 Second Avenue

1728 2nd Avenue · (646) 438-1929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1728 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
** Upper East Side ** Spacious Studio Apartment with Hardwood Flooring and on East 89th Street and Second Avenue! **

This beautiful home features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, great closet space, subway tiled bath, and tall windows! The living area is large enough to fit a bed and couch.

This fantastic location is within reach of local bars and restaurants, including The Writing Room, Cafe Alsace, Libertador, and Rathbones. Dry cleaners and laundromat are across the street. All this conveniently located just a short stroll from Q, 4,5,6 trains at 86th Street.

This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Second Avenue have any available units?
1728 Second Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1728 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1728 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1728 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 1728 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1728 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 1728 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1728 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 Second Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
