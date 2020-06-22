All apartments in New York
171 Suffolk Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

171 Suffolk Street

171 Suffolk St · (702) 824-4514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

171 Suffolk St, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
lobby
media room
Ultra Luxurious Building. North & West facing with Chrysler Building view. Special offer for leases signed on or before June 1st.Condo quality finishes with keyless entry, oversized sound-proof windows, solar shades, large white oak plank flooring, nest thermostats and virtual doorman with smartphone integration.Kitchen features customized cabinetry with walnut detailed finishes, Blomberg and Bosch fully integrated appliances. The bathroom is spacious with white quartz countertops and polish hardware and shower-wand. All Studio apartments feature a walk-in and entry closet.Building features:Lobby Lounge and co-working spaceState of the art gym and fitness facility with peloton and techno gym equipmentPrivate Theater RoomGame room with game tables including billiards, and foosball9th Floor Roof green garden14th Floor Outdoor Roof Terrace featuring a private dining pagoda with seating for 12BBQ stationsFireside lounge seatingOutdoor screening, sun loungers and misting shower14th Floor Indoor Roof Lounge with kitchenette, lounge and dining area both with panoramic city viewsBike StorageDoorman as well Butterfly MX virtual doormanLaundry in buildingPhotos are representative of finishes and space and may not be the exact layout.Net effective rent advertised. Special offer for leases signed on or before June 1st. lsr263310

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Suffolk Street have any available units?
171 Suffolk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 171 Suffolk Street have?
Some of 171 Suffolk Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Suffolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
171 Suffolk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Suffolk Street pet-friendly?
No, 171 Suffolk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 171 Suffolk Street offer parking?
No, 171 Suffolk Street does not offer parking.
Does 171 Suffolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Suffolk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Suffolk Street have a pool?
No, 171 Suffolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 171 Suffolk Street have accessible units?
No, 171 Suffolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Suffolk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Suffolk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
