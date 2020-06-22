171 Suffolk Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym game room on-site laundry pool table bbq/grill bike storage key fob access lobby media room

Ultra Luxurious Building. North & West facing with Chrysler Building view. Special offer for leases signed on or before June 1st.Condo quality finishes with keyless entry, oversized sound-proof windows, solar shades, large white oak plank flooring, nest thermostats and virtual doorman with smartphone integration.Kitchen features customized cabinetry with walnut detailed finishes, Blomberg and Bosch fully integrated appliances. The bathroom is spacious with white quartz countertops and polish hardware and shower-wand. All Studio apartments feature a walk-in and entry closet.Building features:Lobby Lounge and co-working spaceState of the art gym and fitness facility with peloton and techno gym equipmentPrivate Theater RoomGame room with game tables including billiards, and foosball9th Floor Roof green garden14th Floor Outdoor Roof Terrace featuring a private dining pagoda with seating for 12BBQ stationsFireside lounge seatingOutdoor screening, sun loungers and misting shower14th Floor Indoor Roof Lounge with kitchenette, lounge and dining area both with panoramic city viewsBike StorageDoorman as well Butterfly MX virtual doormanLaundry in buildingPhotos are representative of finishes and space and may not be the exact layout.Net effective rent advertised. Special offer for leases signed on or before June 1st. lsr263310