Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

HAS TO BE SEEN TO BE BELIEVED! Welcome home: LARGE 1BR W LIVING ROOM - VERY AFFORDABLE- UES PRIME THE APT - -Sun Soaked - Plenty of natural light- Easy walk-up- Decent size bedrooms - Living room - RENOVATED- HARDWOOD - HIGH CEILINGS THE BUILDING -Live-in and helpful super! Laundry in building, The building is comfortably located a short walk from the 6 Subway, All the Restaurants, Bars and Cafes you can ask!For inquiries and viewings call/text Omer347-227-5167