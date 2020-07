Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking garage

Sunny Alcove Studio inside Lincoln Towers cooperative community. Photos Coming Soon.



This apartment features a separate kitchen with dishwasher, a Murphy bed, a separate dressing area and closets! closets! closets! PLUS - your rent includes gas and electric utilities.



The building has 24hr doorman and a beautiful central laundry room and amazing grounds that offer a built in park feel, with trees and gardens. The perfect place to be during when you don't want to leave the area.



An outdoor parking space is also available to rent for $400/month.



Renter must be prepared to submit a sublease application and wait 3-4 weeks for Board approval.



No pets allowed. No Smoking building.