Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:47 PM

170 Park Row

170 Park Row · (212) 495-9377
Location

170 Park Row, New York, NY 10013
Civic Center

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Spacious and inviting, this unit has hard wood floors, two double-paned seven-foot picture windows offering excellent light and city views. With approximately 550 sq. ft., the apartment is big enough for the new working from home environment. Gas and electricity are included. Perched on the 17th floor of the architecturally distinguished Chatham Towers, this comfortable and tranquil space is the home that you have been waiting for. The full service building includes a 24-hour doorman, central air conditioning, a beautifully landscaped garden plaza, a laundry room and a bicycle room. Conveniently located downtown between TriBeCa, Chinatown and the Financial District; and steps away from all transportation, restaurants and shopping. Board approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Park Row have any available units?
170 Park Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Park Row have?
Some of 170 Park Row's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Park Row currently offering any rent specials?
170 Park Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Park Row pet-friendly?
No, 170 Park Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 170 Park Row offer parking?
Yes, 170 Park Row offers parking.
Does 170 Park Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Park Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Park Row have a pool?
No, 170 Park Row does not have a pool.
Does 170 Park Row have accessible units?
Yes, 170 Park Row has accessible units.
Does 170 Park Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Park Row has units with dishwashers.
