170 Park Row

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities accessible courtyard doorman elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Spacious and inviting, this unit has hard wood floors, two double-paned seven-foot picture windows offering excellent light and city views. With approximately 550 sq. ft., the apartment is big enough for the new working from home environment. Gas and electricity are included. Perched on the 17th floor of the architecturally distinguished Chatham Towers, this comfortable and tranquil space is the home that you have been waiting for. The full service building includes a 24-hour doorman, central air conditioning, a beautifully landscaped garden plaza, a laundry room and a bicycle room. Conveniently located downtown between TriBeCa, Chinatown and the Financial District; and steps away from all transportation, restaurants and shopping. Board approval required.