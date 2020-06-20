170 Lexington Ave F

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry parking valet service

RARE GUT RENOVATED 3BDR 2BATH+HUGE OUTDOOR DOORMAN - Property Id: 276174



THIS BRAND NEW MASSIVE APARTMENT IS RARELY BECOME AVAILABLE!

LOCATED STEPS AWAY FROM FLATIRON, MADISON SQUARE PARK AND THE SUBWAY.

3 BDR (flex) 2 FULL BATH WITH OVER A 1000SF PRIVATE BACK YARD.

JUST FINISHED GUT RENOVATION.

Large bedrooms, great natural sunlight.

Spacious living room, Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

Hardwood floors.

Abundant closets!!



Full time doorman building, Package room, Elevator, Laundry room in- house, Parking, Valet service.

VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE .



Please contact me to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276174

Property Id 276174



(RLNE5768874)