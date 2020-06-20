All apartments in New York
170 Lexington Ave F

170 Lexington Avenue · (917) 530-8943
Location

170 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit F · Avail. now

$5,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
valet service
RARE GUT RENOVATED 3BDR 2BATH+HUGE OUTDOOR DOORMAN - Property Id: 276174

THIS BRAND NEW MASSIVE APARTMENT IS RARELY BECOME AVAILABLE!
LOCATED STEPS AWAY FROM FLATIRON, MADISON SQUARE PARK AND THE SUBWAY.
3 BDR (flex) 2 FULL BATH WITH OVER A 1000SF PRIVATE BACK YARD.
JUST FINISHED GUT RENOVATION.
Large bedrooms, great natural sunlight.
Spacious living room, Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Hardwood floors.
Abundant closets!!

Full time doorman building, Package room, Elevator, Laundry room in- house, Parking, Valet service.
VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE .

Please contact me to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

