17 Park Avenue

Sun Filled 2br/2ba, this wonderful apartment features beautiful hardwood floors with a renovated chef's kitchen. The master bedroom has a large closet and features an en suite bath with soaking tub. The second bedroom is also equipped with a large closet.The second bath is thoughtfully situated at entryway which makes it perfect for easy access to second bedroom or privacy, should you have guests over. Designed and constructed in 1924 by the noted architect and builder Fred F. French, this magnificent 16 story pre-war apartment building offers spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments. The doorman is 24 hour. Beautifully renovated apartments feature modern conveniences and classic details. Centrally located, the building is in the heart of luxurious Murray Hill and is convenient to transportation and a short walk to Grand Central Station. This is minutes away from Grand Central and a block from the 6 train. Dogs are allowed. OP 1 Month Free on a 13 Month Lease. CYOF from Tenant