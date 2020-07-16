All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

17 Park Avenue

17 Park Avenue · (212) 381-3329
Location

17 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$4,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
doorman
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Sun Filled 2br/2ba, this wonderful apartment features beautiful hardwood floors with a renovated chef's kitchen. The master bedroom has a large closet and features an en suite bath with soaking tub. The second bedroom is also equipped with a large closet.The second bath is thoughtfully situated at entryway which makes it perfect for easy access to second bedroom or privacy, should you have guests over. Designed and constructed in 1924 by the noted architect and builder Fred F. French, this magnificent 16 story pre-war apartment building offers spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments. The doorman is 24 hour. Beautifully renovated apartments feature modern conveniences and classic details. Centrally located, the building is in the heart of luxurious Murray Hill and is convenient to transportation and a short walk to Grand Central Station. This is minutes away from Grand Central and a block from the 6 train. Dogs are allowed. OP 1 Month Free on a 13 Month Lease. CYOF from Tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Park Avenue have any available units?
17 Park Avenue has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Park Avenue have?
Some of 17 Park Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 17 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 17 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
