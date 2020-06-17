17 Greenwich Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

**NO FEE**PRIME WEST VILLAGE LOCATION**AMAZING DEAL**!!!I can SHOW you ALL available UNITS in that building NO FEE!!!!!!A MUST SEE!!!In the heart of West Village, one of the MOST DESIRABLE neighborhood in Manhattan, SPACIOUS and BRIGHT 1 bedroom in charming prewar well maintained building. The unit features high ceilings, over sized windows, wood flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and a stunning marble bathroom.Just a few blocks from Washington Square Park and close to many subway lines.Surrounded by fine dining restaurants and all West Village has to offer: shopping, entertainment, parks and more!**CONTACT ME TODAY THIS UNIT WON'T LAST** mrgnyc394832