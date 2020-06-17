All apartments in New York
17 Greenwich Ave
17 Greenwich Ave

17 Greenwich Avenue · (646) 327-0792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
17 Greenwich Avenue, New York, NY 10014
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
**NO FEE**PRIME WEST VILLAGE LOCATION**AMAZING DEAL**!!!I can SHOW you ALL available UNITS in that building NO FEE!!!!!!A MUST SEE!!!In the heart of West Village, one of the MOST DESIRABLE neighborhood in Manhattan, SPACIOUS and BRIGHT 1 bedroom in charming prewar well maintained building. The unit features high ceilings, over sized windows, wood flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and a stunning marble bathroom.Just a few blocks from Washington Square Park and close to many subway lines.Surrounded by fine dining restaurants and all West Village has to offer: shopping, entertainment, parks and more!**CONTACT ME TODAY THIS UNIT WON'T LAST** mrgnyc394832

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 17 Greenwich Ave have any available units?
17 Greenwich Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Greenwich Ave have?
Some of 17 Greenwich Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Greenwich Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17 Greenwich Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Greenwich Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17 Greenwich Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 17 Greenwich Ave offer parking?
No, 17 Greenwich Ave does not offer parking.
Does 17 Greenwich Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Greenwich Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Greenwich Ave have a pool?
No, 17 Greenwich Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17 Greenwich Ave have accessible units?
No, 17 Greenwich Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Greenwich Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Greenwich Ave has units with dishwashers.
