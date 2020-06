Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher

Great one bedroom for anyone looking for a spacious, light filled, open studio. It has a separate kitchen area with a dishwasher! TONS of closet space and a nice quiet view. You are right next to the crosstown bus and close to the 4 5 6 subway lines. Also you are steps away from a beautiful park with a /bike trail.