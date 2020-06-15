All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:23 AM

166 Suffolk Street

166 Suffolk Street · (212) 317-7867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

166 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Price advertised is NET EFFECTIVE RENT, gross rent is $3,300.
No Broker's Fee/ Flex TWO-BEDROOM Large one bedroom apartment with recreation room in the heart of the Lower East Side. The home was renovated and features hi-ceilings, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors and good closet space. High ceilings. The bathroom is very large with subway tiles. The living room is huge and is flexible to two bedrooms.
The apartment is facing East and West and gets a lot of light. the recreation room is very large as well. The building is very well maintained. Close to subway, Whole foods and everything that the Lower East side has to offer (restaurant,bars etc.), won't last. Sorry no pets. No Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Suffolk Street have any available units?
166 Suffolk Street has a unit available for $3,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 Suffolk Street have?
Some of 166 Suffolk Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Suffolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
166 Suffolk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Suffolk Street pet-friendly?
No, 166 Suffolk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 166 Suffolk Street offer parking?
No, 166 Suffolk Street does not offer parking.
Does 166 Suffolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Suffolk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Suffolk Street have a pool?
No, 166 Suffolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 166 Suffolk Street have accessible units?
No, 166 Suffolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Suffolk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Suffolk Street has units with dishwashers.
