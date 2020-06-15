166 Suffolk Street

Amenities

Price advertised is NET EFFECTIVE RENT, gross rent is $3,300.

No Broker's Fee/ Flex TWO-BEDROOM Large one bedroom apartment with recreation room in the heart of the Lower East Side. The home was renovated and features hi-ceilings, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors and good closet space. High ceilings. The bathroom is very large with subway tiles. The living room is huge and is flexible to two bedrooms.

The apartment is facing East and West and gets a lot of light. the recreation room is very large as well. The building is very well maintained. Close to subway, Whole foods and everything that the Lower East side has to offer (restaurant,bars etc.), won't last. Sorry no pets. No Fee.