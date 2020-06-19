Amenities

Note: the pictures are previous renters'. Update pictures are coming...NO FEE, VACANT NOW1-2 years lease term, 3rd year can request.** UPPER EAST SIDE** 2BED/2BATH**DOORMAN**ELEVATOR**LAUNDRY IN BUILDING**SUN FLOODED**EAT-IN KITCHEN**WINDOW BATH**10 Reasons to rent this gorgeous prewar apartment:1.Two Bedroom, two Bathroom, Eat-in Kitchen granite countertops, marble bath2. Three exposures, south, north, east, ton of lights3. Well defined layouts for families and singles, design your own home.4. Hardwood floors, casement windows5. 166 East 96th Street is an elegant prewar Art Deco cooperative with only four residences per floor6. Part-time doorman (8am-midnight), live in super, elevator7. Laundry in building; Bike room (with fee); Storage (with fee)8. Pet friendly9. Conveniently situated close to subways (6 train and Q train), buses 101,102,103, M96; steps away from Central Park, the 92nd Street Y, Museum Miles, restaurants, supermarkets and schools.Agent is the owner.Brokers: CYOFCorrection of the floor plan:1. Master bedroom has ONE north facing window only2. Kitchen was renovated, is different from the original floor.