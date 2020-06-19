All apartments in New York
Find more places like 166 East 96th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
166 East 96th Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:09 PM

166 East 96th Street

166 East 96th Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

166 East 96th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Note: the pictures are previous renters'. Update pictures are coming...NO FEE, VACANT NOW1-2 years lease term, 3rd year can request.** UPPER EAST SIDE** 2BED/2BATH**DOORMAN**ELEVATOR**LAUNDRY IN BUILDING**SUN FLOODED**EAT-IN KITCHEN**WINDOW BATH**10 Reasons to rent this gorgeous prewar apartment:1.Two Bedroom, two Bathroom, Eat-in Kitchen granite countertops, marble bath2. Three exposures, south, north, east, ton of lights3. Well defined layouts for families and singles, design your own home.4. Hardwood floors, casement windows5. 166 East 96th Street is an elegant prewar Art Deco cooperative with only four residences per floor6. Part-time doorman (8am-midnight), live in super, elevator7. Laundry in building; Bike room (with fee); Storage (with fee)8. Pet friendly9. Conveniently situated close to subways (6 train and Q train), buses 101,102,103, M96; steps away from Central Park, the 92nd Street Y, Museum Miles, restaurants, supermarkets and schools.Agent is the owner.Brokers: CYOFCorrection of the floor plan:1. Master bedroom has ONE north facing window only2. Kitchen was renovated, is different from the original floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 East 96th Street have any available units?
166 East 96th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 East 96th Street have?
Some of 166 East 96th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 East 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
166 East 96th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 East 96th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 East 96th Street is pet friendly.
Does 166 East 96th Street offer parking?
No, 166 East 96th Street does not offer parking.
Does 166 East 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 East 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 East 96th Street have a pool?
No, 166 East 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 166 East 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 166 East 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 166 East 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 East 96th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 166 East 96th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity