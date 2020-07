Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous two bedroom and two bathroom apartment features:



- Queen sized bedrooms (Bedrooms are spaced apart for privacy)

- Cozy living room

- Stainless steel appliances including a full size fridge, a dishwasher & a microwave.

- Lots of kitchen cabinets

- Washer & Dryer in unit!

- Beautiful hardwood floors

- Large closets

- Modern bathroom renovations

-Share outdoor space



This well-maintained building is located on a quiet street and one block away to the 6 subway line!



Call/ text/email me today to schedule a showing or for more information!



Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives