165 West 91st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated gym air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry bike storage

Sunfilled 2400sq ft home with South/North exposures. This prewar condo home has a fabulous layout. Enter through a foyer into a loft like home with open floorplan. South facing living room open to the dining room and onto the stunning windowed kitchen with center island, custom cabinetry, white glass countertops and marble backsplash, Miele, Bertazzoni, Fischer Paykel, Bosch appliances. Four well-proportioned bedrooms are all filled with light and views. The luxurious south facing master bedroom suite has a his/hers fantastic closet space and a large windowed bathroom with an oversized shower, and a large double sink vanity. This home was been meticulously renovated to include central air conditioning, new windows, W/D, new solid oak basket weave floors, high ceilings and classic prewar details throughout. This full service pre-war condominium has twenty-four hour doormen and a Resident Manager.. Additional amenities include a fitness room, childrens playroom, bicycle room roof deck, Central laundry room, Cable TV ready. Centrally located to two city parks and ample gourmet stores. Call for a private viewing of the exceptional property.