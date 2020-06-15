All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

165 West 91st Street

165 West 91st Street · (212) 381-2262
Location

165 West 91st Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11E · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Sunfilled 2400sq ft home with South/North exposures. This prewar condo home has a fabulous layout. Enter through a foyer into a loft like home with open floorplan. South facing living room open to the dining room and onto the stunning windowed kitchen with center island, custom cabinetry, white glass countertops and marble backsplash, Miele, Bertazzoni, Fischer Paykel, Bosch appliances. Four well-proportioned bedrooms are all filled with light and views. The luxurious south facing master bedroom suite has a his/hers fantastic closet space and a large windowed bathroom with an oversized shower, and a large double sink vanity. This home was been meticulously renovated to include central air conditioning, new windows, W/D, new solid oak basket weave floors, high ceilings and classic prewar details throughout. This full service pre-war condominium has twenty-four hour doormen and a Resident Manager.. Additional amenities include a fitness room, childrens playroom, bicycle room roof deck, Central laundry room, Cable TV ready. Centrally located to two city parks and ample gourmet stores. Call for a private viewing of the exceptional property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 West 91st Street have any available units?
165 West 91st Street has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 West 91st Street have?
Some of 165 West 91st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 West 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
165 West 91st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 West 91st Street pet-friendly?
No, 165 West 91st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 165 West 91st Street offer parking?
No, 165 West 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 165 West 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 West 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 West 91st Street have a pool?
No, 165 West 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 165 West 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 165 West 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 West 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 West 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
