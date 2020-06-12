165 Avenue B

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Fully renovated 3 bedroom apartment with hardwood oak floors, great light and open views in the heart of the East Village. The kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. All bedrooms are similar in size with great closet space. Great space to share at a very affordable rent. All of this in a great location just one block from Tompkins Square Park, surrounded by terrific restaurants and nightlife. Sorry no pet building. Common building garden may be used by residents with approval.