Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

165 Avenue B

165 Avenue B · (646) 415-7772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated 3 bedroom apartment with hardwood oak floors, great light and open views in the heart of the East Village. The kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. All bedrooms are similar in size with great closet space. Great space to share at a very affordable rent. All of this in a great location just one block from Tompkins Square Park, surrounded by terrific restaurants and nightlife. Sorry no pet building. Common building garden may be used by residents with approval.,Fully renovated 3 bedroom with hardwood oak floors, great light and open views in the heart of the East Village. Kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Great space to share at a very affordable rent. All of this in a great location just one block from Tompkins Square Park, and surrounded by terrific restaurants and nightlife. Sorry no pet building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Avenue B have any available units?
165 Avenue B has a unit available for $5,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 165 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
165 Avenue B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 165 Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 165 Avenue B offer parking?
No, 165 Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 165 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 165 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 165 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 165 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Avenue B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Avenue B have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Avenue B does not have units with air conditioning.
