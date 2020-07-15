1630 Madison Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

Cozy, Sweet, and Sexy!



This beautiful bright sunny one-bedroom apartment is adjacent to Central Park.

Great for your morning exercise or if you simply want to take a stroll through the Central Park gardens. It's centrally located. You're very close to the 2 & 3 express trains.

If you're not in a hurry to get to work, cross two blocks where you will find the locate 6 train.



The building is well manicured. The location is perfect.

Don't bother about preparing your morning breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The corner cafe will supply your hunger needs.



You're 1 block away from the pharmacy, cleaners, and supermarket. It's a beautiful neighborhood you will enjoy living there.