Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

1630 Madison Avenue

1630 Madison Avenue · (917) 334-8992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1630 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
Cozy, Sweet, and Sexy!

This beautiful bright sunny one-bedroom apartment is adjacent to Central Park.
Great for your morning exercise or if you simply want to take a stroll through the Central Park gardens. It's centrally located. You're very close to the 2 & 3 express trains.
If you're not in a hurry to get to work, cross two blocks where you will find the locate 6 train.

The building is well manicured. The location is perfect.
Don't bother about preparing your morning breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The corner cafe will supply your hunger needs.

You're 1 block away from the pharmacy, cleaners, and supermarket. It's a beautiful neighborhood you will enjoy living there.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Madison Avenue have any available units?
1630 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1630 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1630 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 1630 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1630 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1630 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1630 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
