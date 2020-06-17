All apartments in New York
Find more places like 163 West 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
163 West 17th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

163 West 17th Street

163 West 17th Street · (516) 384-5003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

163 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Rent now, get $100....

Please inquire for a virtual tour!!!

Contact us to view all available apartments at the building.

Welcome to 163 West 17th Street which is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most storied and prestigious blocks. This spacious 2 bed/1 Bath boasts superior finishes throughout with high ceilings, hardwood floors, great closet space, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. One bedroom can fit a King and the other a Queen along with multiple closets!

Building amenities: Elevator, laundry in the building, high-speed internet wiring and full time live-in-super.

163 W 17th Street is located in the heart of Chelsea, short distance from great restaurants, art galleries, Madison Square Park, Chelsea Market, Union Square, the High Line, Hudson River Park, Penn Station and near the 1,2,3,A,B,C,D,E,F,M,L and New York City Bus routes
M8, M11, M14A, M20, M55.,Prime Location
Huge 2BR all renovated share is ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 West 17th Street have any available units?
163 West 17th Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 163 West 17th Street have?
Some of 163 West 17th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
163 West 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 163 West 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 163 West 17th Street offer parking?
No, 163 West 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 163 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 West 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 163 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 163 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 163 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 163 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 West 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 163 West 17th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity