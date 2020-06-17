Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator internet access

Welcome to 163 West 17th Street which is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most storied and prestigious blocks. This spacious 2 bed/1 Bath boasts superior finishes throughout with high ceilings, hardwood floors, great closet space, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. One bedroom can fit a King and the other a Queen along with multiple closets!



Building amenities: Elevator, laundry in the building, high-speed internet wiring and full time live-in-super.



163 W 17th Street is located in the heart of Chelsea, short distance from great restaurants, art galleries, Madison Square Park, Chelsea Market, Union Square, the High Line, Hudson River Park, Penn Station and near the 1,2,3,A,B,C,D,E,F,M,L and New York City Bus routes

M8, M11, M14A, M20, M55.,Prime Location

Huge 2BR all renovated share is ok