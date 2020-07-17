160 West 76th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is the Diamond in the rough you have been searching for. Rare UWS townhouse Duplex two bedroom with a huge Private Backyard. Pardon the apperance of the paint, this unit will be repainted white before new tenants move in. This apartment is located on a quiet tree line block between Amsterdam and Columbus avenue in the W 70's. The first floor features an open kitchen, working fireplace with exposed brick, full bathroom, dining area, large bedroom and living area. The second floor features another good size bedroom, or can be a massive master bedroom with walk in closet and half bathroom. Unwind from the hustle and bustle of the city in your private backyard. Laundry in the building and Pets allowed. Call today for a private viewing