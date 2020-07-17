All apartments in New York
160 West 76th Street
160 West 76th Street

160 West 76th Street · (631) 413-1998
160 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
This is the Diamond in the rough you have been searching for. Rare UWS townhouse Duplex two bedroom with a huge Private Backyard. Pardon the apperance of the paint, this unit will be repainted white before new tenants move in. This apartment is located on a quiet tree line block between Amsterdam and Columbus avenue in the W 70's. The first floor features an open kitchen, working fireplace with exposed brick, full bathroom, dining area, large bedroom and living area. The second floor features another good size bedroom, or can be a massive master bedroom with walk in closet and half bathroom. Unwind from the hustle and bustle of the city in your private backyard. Laundry in the building and Pets allowed. Call today for a private viewing

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 160 West 76th Street have any available units?
160 West 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 West 76th Street have?
Some of 160 West 76th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 West 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 West 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 West 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 West 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 160 West 76th Street offer parking?
No, 160 West 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 160 West 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 West 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 West 76th Street have a pool?
No, 160 West 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 West 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 160 West 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 West 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 West 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
