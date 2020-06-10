160 West 66th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities conference room concierge doorman parking pool garage lobby sauna

Available July 1, 2020



3 Lincoln Center, one of the Upper West Side's most sought after condominium buildings.



Attractive High Floor apartment facing West, bright and sunny with Fabulous open city, Hudson River views and amazing sunsets.

Entrance foyer, Bright sunny Living/Dining room, wall of windows with fabulous views. splendid sized master bedroom features two large closets in suite bathroom with tub and separate shower, you also have a nice guest bathroom, great closets space. wood floors and electric blinds in every window. Kitchen with pass-thru window dishwasher and large 2 door refrigerator . The apartment also features a video intercom system and a washer/dryer.



3 Lincoln Center is a full service building with a professional round-the-clock staff and concierge, reception/party /conference room, health club with Pool, sauna & steam room, garage and ESCALATOR FROM THE LOBBY DIRECTLY TO LINCOLN CENTER



3 Lincoln Center, One of the finest contemporary condominiums, conveniently located steps to Lincoln Square for the Performing Arts, The Julliard School, Time Warner Center, Central Park, Fordham University, Broadway subway line just in the corner, cross town buss in front, great Restaurants and more.,3 Lincoln Center, one of the Upper West Side's most sought after condominium buildings.



Attractive High Floor apartment facing West, bright and sunny with Fabulous open city, Hudson River views and amazing sunsets.

Entrance foyer, Bright sunny Living/Dining room, wall of windows with fabulous views. splendid sized master bedroom features two large closets in suite bathroom with tub and separate shower, you also have a nice guest bathroom, great closets space. wood floors and electric blinds in every window. Kitchen with pass-thru window dishwasher and large 2 door refrigerator . The apartment also features a video intercom system and a washer/dryer.



3 Lincoln Center is a full service building with a professional round-the-clock staff and concierge, reception/party /conference room, health club with Pool, sauna & steam room, garage and ESCALATOR FROM THE LOBBY DIRECTLY TO LINCOLN CENTER



3 Lincoln Center, One of the finest contemporary condominiums, conveniently located steps to Lincoln Square for the Performing Arts, The Julliard School,Time Warner Center, Central Park, Fordham University, Broadway subway line just in the corner, cross town buss in front, great Restaurants and more.