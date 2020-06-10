All apartments in New York
160 West 66th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

160 West 66th Street

160 West 66th Street · (646) 443-3735
Location

160 West 66th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 29-A · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
doorman
parking
pool
garage
lobby
sauna
Available July 1, 2020

3 Lincoln Center, one of the Upper West Side's most sought after condominium buildings.

Attractive High Floor apartment facing West, bright and sunny with Fabulous open city, Hudson River views and amazing sunsets.
Entrance foyer, Bright sunny Living/Dining room, wall of windows with fabulous views. splendid sized master bedroom features two large closets in suite bathroom with tub and separate shower, you also have a nice guest bathroom, great closets space. wood floors and electric blinds in every window. Kitchen with pass-thru window dishwasher and large 2 door refrigerator . The apartment also features a video intercom system and a washer/dryer.

3 Lincoln Center is a full service building with a professional round-the-clock staff and concierge, reception/party /conference room, health club with Pool, sauna & steam room, garage and ESCALATOR FROM THE LOBBY DIRECTLY TO LINCOLN CENTER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 West 66th Street have any available units?
160 West 66th Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 West 66th Street have?
Some of 160 West 66th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 West 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 West 66th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 West 66th Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 West 66th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 160 West 66th Street offer parking?
Yes, 160 West 66th Street does offer parking.
Does 160 West 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 West 66th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 West 66th Street have a pool?
Yes, 160 West 66th Street has a pool.
Does 160 West 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 160 West 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 West 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 West 66th Street has units with dishwashers.
