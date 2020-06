Amenities

IMMERSIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR & VIDEO AVAILABLENew To Market! Elevator*Laundry*Live-In Super*Stone's toss to Columbia! Palatial true king-sized One bedroom in classic pre-war elevator building. Sun-drenched apartment features: excellent layout; palatial and bright living room; refinished hardwood floors; high ceilings; and a spacious classic windowed bathroom. Building amenities include: elevator, laundry facilities and live-in super. Prime Morningside Heights location just off Broadway around the corner from all of the trendy shops, bars and restaurants and just down the street from the 1 train and Columbia University. To view this apartment or any other, contact us anytime via text or email.