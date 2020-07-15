All apartments in New York
Find more places like 16 W 86TH ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
16 W 86TH ST.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

16 W 86TH ST.

16 West 86th Street · (212) 300-3851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

16 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
This 25 Colonial Revival-style townhouse is an incomparable opportunity. Located a few feet from Central Park, this 5-story, elevator townhouse offers lofty ceilings, original details and decorating fire places . A nice laundry room in the basement makes this town house very unique.The 1 bedroom, junior 4 apartment is on the 4th floor ,has a huge living room and dining area with a decorative fire place. Inundated with light from the 2 huge windows with all the prewar original charm.Many closets and even a walk in closet completes this perfect place for park lovers. your pets are welcome !The apartment is offered furnished or unfurnished .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 W 86TH ST. have any available units?
16 W 86TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 W 86TH ST. have?
Some of 16 W 86TH ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 W 86TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
16 W 86TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 W 86TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 W 86TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 16 W 86TH ST. offer parking?
No, 16 W 86TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 16 W 86TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 W 86TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 W 86TH ST. have a pool?
No, 16 W 86TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 16 W 86TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 16 W 86TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 W 86TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 W 86TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 16 W 86TH ST.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity