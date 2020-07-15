16 W 86TH ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

This 25 Colonial Revival-style townhouse is an incomparable opportunity. Located a few feet from Central Park, this 5-story, elevator townhouse offers lofty ceilings, original details and decorating fire places . A nice laundry room in the basement makes this town house very unique.The 1 bedroom, junior 4 apartment is on the 4th floor ,has a huge living room and dining area with a decorative fire place. Inundated with light from the 2 huge windows with all the prewar original charm.Many closets and even a walk in closet completes this perfect place for park lovers. your pets are welcome !The apartment is offered furnished or unfurnished .