16 East 84th Street

Elegant fully FURNISHED, one-bedroom condo apartment with large terrace for rent in a spectacular Beaux-Arts, elevator townhouse on a beautiful block around the corner from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Situated in a wonderful historic landmark building, one of an elegant triplet of dwellings built in 1899. Marble entry lobby to original wood-paneled elevator opens to the foyer outside this lovely apartment which is turn-key ready. Prime just off-Fifth Avenue, one half block from Central Park, the museums on Fifth Avenue, as well as restaurants and shops on Madison Avenue. Stunning living room and dining area with decorative fireplace, built-in book shelves and high ceilings. One bedroom with double closet. Both living room and bedroom access large terrace with skyline views to Central Park. Full service windowed kitchen with new washer and dryer. Must be seen Only available furnished, sorry no pets and one year lease minimum.