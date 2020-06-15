All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

16 East 84th Street

16 East 84th Street · (212) 360-2291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$5,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
elevator
fireplace
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
Elegant fully FURNISHED, one-bedroom condo apartment with large terrace for rent in a spectacular Beaux-Arts, elevator townhouse on a beautiful block around the corner from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Situated in a wonderful historic landmark building, one of an elegant triplet of dwellings built in 1899. Marble entry lobby to original wood-paneled elevator opens to the foyer outside this lovely apartment which is turn-key ready. Prime just off-Fifth Avenue, one half block from Central Park, the museums on Fifth Avenue, as well as restaurants and shops on Madison Avenue. Stunning living room and dining area with decorative fireplace, built-in book shelves and high ceilings. One bedroom with double closet. Both living room and bedroom access large terrace with skyline views to Central Park. Full service windowed kitchen with new washer and dryer. Must be seen Only available furnished, sorry no pets and one year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 East 84th Street have any available units?
16 East 84th Street has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 East 84th Street have?
Some of 16 East 84th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 East 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 East 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 16 East 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 16 East 84th Street offer parking?
No, 16 East 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 16 East 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 East 84th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 East 84th Street have a pool?
No, 16 East 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 East 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 16 East 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 East 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 East 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
