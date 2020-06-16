All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

1595 York Avenue

1595 York Avenue · (646) 484-7923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1595 York Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3NE · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

THIS APT CAN BE SHOWN!!! Ask about CONCESSIONS.Only two flights up this good size studio apartment is in an extremely well-maintained building. Features an open kitchen with a dining counter, oversized closet, hardwood throughout and laundry only a few doors away. Located in a convenient Upper East Side location, just 2 blocks to the new Q train 84th St. entrance and (1 block) to the 86th street crosstown bus and 4/5/6 trains. Enjoy endless shopping, grocery stores, and many wonderful area restaurants, cafes, park and much more. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1595 York Avenue have any available units?
1595 York Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1595 York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1595 York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1595 York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1595 York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1595 York Avenue offer parking?
No, 1595 York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1595 York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1595 York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1595 York Avenue have a pool?
No, 1595 York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1595 York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1595 York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1595 York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1595 York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1595 York Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1595 York Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
