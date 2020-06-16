1595 York Avenue

Amenities

THIS APT CAN BE SHOWN!!! Ask about CONCESSIONS.Only two flights up this good size studio apartment is in an extremely well-maintained building. Features an open kitchen with a dining counter, oversized closet, hardwood throughout and laundry only a few doors away. Located in a convenient Upper East Side location, just 2 blocks to the new Q train 84th St. entrance and (1 block) to the 86th street crosstown bus and 4/5/6 trains. Enjoy endless shopping, grocery stores, and many wonderful area restaurants, cafes, park and much more. Available immediately.