159 West 53rd Street

This fully furnished alcove studio is one of the most popular lines at Tower 53, and for good reason. How often do you find a centrally located south-facing apartment with open views? Ok, but let me ask you this: how often do you find an apartment like that with private outdoor space? And furnished? It's also perfectly proportioned: the generous living area is just under 20' long, and it feels a little disrespectful to call the sleeping area just an 'alcove,' as it's outfitted with a queen-sized bed and a home office area.



Tower 53 features a 24-hr white glove doorman and concierge, beautiful roof top deck for entertaining with Central Park views and parking. The gym is right across from the building offering discounted rates for residents. Tower 53 is located in the heart of Manhattan with Central Park, Broadway, Rockefeller Center, the Theater District, plus D,E,N,R,Q and 1 subway lines are only short walk from the building.