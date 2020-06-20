All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

159 West 53rd Street

159 West 53rd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

159 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 17-C · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
concierge
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
media room
This fully furnished alcove studio is one of the most popular lines at Tower 53, and for good reason. How often do you find a centrally located south-facing apartment with open views? Ok, but let me ask you this: how often do you find an apartment like that with private outdoor space? And furnished? It's also perfectly proportioned: the generous living area is just under 20' long, and it feels a little disrespectful to call the sleeping area just an 'alcove,' as it's outfitted with a queen-sized bed and a home office area.

Tower 53 features a 24-hr white glove doorman and concierge, beautiful roof top deck for entertaining with Central Park views and parking. The gym is right across from the building offering discounted rates for residents. Tower 53 is located in the heart of Manhattan with Central Park, Broadway, Rockefeller Center, the Theater District, plus D,E,N,R,Q and 1 subway lines are only short walk from the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 West 53rd Street have any available units?
159 West 53rd Street has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 West 53rd Street have?
Some of 159 West 53rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 West 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 West 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 West 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 159 West 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 159 West 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 159 West 53rd Street does offer parking.
Does 159 West 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 West 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 West 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 159 West 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 West 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 159 West 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 West 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 West 53rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 159 West 53rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

