159 Prince Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of Soho on Prince street between Thompson St. and W Broadway. This unit features a large bedroom which fits a queen size bed, Nightstand and Dresser, as well as 2 big closets and 2 windows with tons of natural light. Living area allows an L shape or 3 seater couch, Coffee table, TV and a dining table. This unit is 4 flights up in walk up building.This is unit is also conveniently located near next to the C,E,N,R,W,B,D,F,M and 6 trains. There is also a landry Matt just on the corner! This unit is also conveniently located near shopping, Bars, Groceries and Restaurants!Available for virtual or in person showings 6 days a week Sunday Friday at any time!!