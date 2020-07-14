All apartments in New York
159 Prince Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

159 Prince Street

159 Prince Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

159 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of Soho on Prince street between Thompson St. and W Broadway. This unit features a large bedroom which fits a queen size bed, Nightstand and Dresser, as well as 2 big closets and 2 windows with tons of natural light. Living area allows an L shape or 3 seater couch, Coffee table, TV and a dining table. This unit is 4 flights up in walk up building.This is unit is also conveniently located near next to the C,E,N,R,W,B,D,F,M and 6 trains. There is also a landry Matt just on the corner! This unit is also conveniently located near shopping, Bars, Groceries and Restaurants!Available for virtual or in person showings 6 days a week Sunday Friday at any time!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Prince Street have any available units?
159 Prince Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 Prince Street have?
Some of 159 Prince Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Prince Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 Prince Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Prince Street pet-friendly?
No, 159 Prince Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 159 Prince Street offer parking?
No, 159 Prince Street does not offer parking.
Does 159 Prince Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Prince Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Prince Street have a pool?
No, 159 Prince Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 Prince Street have accessible units?
No, 159 Prince Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Prince Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Prince Street does not have units with dishwashers.
