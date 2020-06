Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming LARGE studio apartment on Christopher street in the heart of the West Village. The kitchen has been fully renovated featuring marble counter tops, and brand new appliances including a dishwasher. The apartment is spacious and has plenty of room for furniture. Large closet, decorative fireplace, and exposed brick. The apartment is graced with light all afternoon and has both southern and western exposures. Shared terrace. Pets and guarantors are welcome!