Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

158 West 83rd Street

158 W 83rd St · (212) 366-5034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

158 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$2,645

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
NO FEE! Bright & Sunny, Spacious Studio Apartment featuring Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Storage Space with Island/Counter, and a Huge Walk-in Closet. Rare Opportunity in a New Elevator Rental Building on the UWS. Available for an ASAP Move in!

Offering 1 Month Free on a 14 Month Lease. Gross Rent: $2,850

Set like a jewel on its tree-studded block, 158 West 83rd Street is a sophisticated new boutique residential rental that mirrors your lifestyle and tastes. Gorgeous new studios, 1- and 2- bedroom residences are designed with the finishes and fixtures you love, including wide- plank solid oak floors, stone countertops, custom closets and cutting-edge stainless steel GE appliances. It's all topped off with a stunning landscaped roof deck.

158 West 83rd Street stands at the center of a quintessentially Upper West Side lifestyle, between Central and Riverside Parks. The Museum of Natural History, Hayden Planetarium, and The Children's Museum of Manhattan are steps from your front door. So are some of New York's most varied culinary experiences including Zabar's, the iconic Barney Greengrass (1908), and also hot new restaurants like Ouest, Momoya, Celeste, Candle Cafe, and vivid cafes and bars. Fabulous shopping, excellent schools, and a close-knit community are all part of the ambience of this very special corner of Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 West 83rd Street have any available units?
158 West 83rd Street has a unit available for $2,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 West 83rd Street have?
Some of 158 West 83rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 West 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
158 West 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 West 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 158 West 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 158 West 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 158 West 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 158 West 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 West 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 West 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 158 West 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 158 West 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 158 West 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 158 West 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 West 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
