Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

NO FEE! Bright & Sunny, Spacious Studio Apartment featuring Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Storage Space with Island/Counter, and a Huge Walk-in Closet. Rare Opportunity in a New Elevator Rental Building on the UWS. Available for an ASAP Move in!



Offering 1 Month Free on a 14 Month Lease. Gross Rent: $2,850



Set like a jewel on its tree-studded block, 158 West 83rd Street is a sophisticated new boutique residential rental that mirrors your lifestyle and tastes. Gorgeous new studios, 1- and 2- bedroom residences are designed with the finishes and fixtures you love, including wide- plank solid oak floors, stone countertops, custom closets and cutting-edge stainless steel GE appliances. It's all topped off with a stunning landscaped roof deck.



158 West 83rd Street stands at the center of a quintessentially Upper West Side lifestyle, between Central and Riverside Parks. The Museum of Natural History, Hayden Planetarium, and The Children's Museum of Manhattan are steps from your front door. So are some of New York's most varied culinary experiences including Zabar's, the iconic Barney Greengrass (1908), and also hot new restaurants like Ouest, Momoya, Celeste, Candle Cafe, and vivid cafes and bars. Fabulous shopping, excellent schools, and a close-knit community are all part of the ambience of this very special corner of Manhattan.