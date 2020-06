Amenities

Located on a quiet tree-lined block in a well-kept townhouse building is this split level one bedroom apartment with great character. As you enter there is a landing that can either be a dining area or home office with two large closets. The bathroom and kitchen have been recently renovated. The living room is a spacious and has two oversized windows, exposed brick, high ceilings, and a working fireplace. The bedroom fits a queen bed with different layout options and good closet space. For the price and location this apartment will not last. Basement laundry and pets are allowed