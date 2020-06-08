All apartments in New York
Find more places like 157 West 57th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
157 West 57th Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

157 West 57th Street

157 West 57th Street · (212) 605-9386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Theater District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

157 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56B · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Incredible living space spanning approximately 2,009 SF with views from the 56th floor across the south of Manhattan and the Hudson River complete with handpicked finishes establish this luxurious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom apartment as a true diamond in the sky. Upon entering the foyer you are immediately greeted by a grand salon with 12'' ceilings and marvelous sweeping views of the NYC skyline. One57 places the resident one thousand feet above Midtown Manhattan. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Christian de Portzamparc and complimented by designer Thomas Juul-Hansen for the interior, One57 is a remarkable building both inside and out. Featuring a living/dining room, The open handcrafted smallbone kitchen with top of the line Miele appliances, Sub-Zero wine cooler, and Dornbacht fittings and fixtures, create an idyllic scene for entertaining that includes a breath taking back drop of the city skyline. Other sophistications include spa-like baths finished with marble, onyx and glass, custom vanities, oversized doors, plus a state of the art climate control system. One57 is poised at the epicenter of the Manhattan Skyline. A fabulous location across from central park and Columbus circle, it is encompassed by the best attractions, restaurants, boutiques, and cultural institutions. Upscale amenities include a doorman, concierge, parking, fitness center, swimming pool. Jacuzzi, steam room, library, dining/business center, screening room, bike storage and cold storage. In addition, you have access to the personal services of the new five star Park Hyatt Hotel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 West 57th Street have any available units?
157 West 57th Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 West 57th Street have?
Some of 157 West 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
157 West 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 157 West 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 157 West 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 157 West 57th Street does offer parking.
Does 157 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 West 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 West 57th Street have a pool?
Yes, 157 West 57th Street has a pool.
Does 157 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 157 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 157 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 West 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 157 West 57th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity