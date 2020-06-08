157 West 57th Street

Amenities
Incredible living space spanning approximately 2,009 SF with views from the 56th floor across the south of Manhattan and the Hudson River complete with handpicked finishes establish this luxurious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom apartment as a true diamond in the sky. Upon entering the foyer you are immediately greeted by a grand salon with 12'' ceilings and marvelous sweeping views of the NYC skyline. One57 places the resident one thousand feet above Midtown Manhattan. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Christian de Portzamparc and complimented by designer Thomas Juul-Hansen for the interior, One57 is a remarkable building both inside and out. Featuring a living/dining room, The open handcrafted smallbone kitchen with top of the line Miele appliances, Sub-Zero wine cooler, and Dornbacht fittings and fixtures, create an idyllic scene for entertaining that includes a breath taking back drop of the city skyline. Other sophistications include spa-like baths finished with marble, onyx and glass, custom vanities, oversized doors, plus a state of the art climate control system. One57 is poised at the epicenter of the Manhattan Skyline. A fabulous location across from central park and Columbus circle, it is encompassed by the best attractions, restaurants, boutiques, and cultural institutions. Upscale amenities include a doorman, concierge, parking, fitness center, swimming pool. Jacuzzi, steam room, library, dining/business center, screening room, bike storage and cold storage. In addition, you have access to the personal services of the new five star Park Hyatt Hotel.