New York, NY
157 Rivington Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

157 Rivington Street

157 Rivington Street · No Longer Available
Location

157 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
new construction
Surprisingly well priced, stunning Fully Renovated Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Duplex Loft with a beautifully furnished private terrace.This duplex apartment is a new construction in the rear of an impeccably maintained building. It faces the courtyard so it is very quiet and free of street noise. Each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and is on a separate floor for optimal privacy.The apartment is fully furnished with king size beds in each bedroom, and the second bedroom has the option of two twin beds instead. The kitchen is fully equipped with basic cooking utensils, coffee pot, tea kettle etc, gorgeous stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. There is a sleeper sofa in the living room, 2 side chairs and an ottoman bench. There are 2 TV's one upstairs and one downstairs with basic cable, and hi-speed wifi throughout the apartment.The apartment also has an LG washer/dryer and a private terrace or backyard exclusively for your use. This space is ideal for 2 room mates or professionals and could accommodate a small family as well. It is conveniently located near the F/J train at Delancey Essex. Walking distance to whole foods, union market, essex market, cafes, restaurants and bars.The price is all inclusive of rent,, pre and post stay cleanings. Kindly inquire for more details and viewings. Lease length and terms flexible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Rivington Street have any available units?
157 Rivington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 Rivington Street have?
Some of 157 Rivington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Rivington Street currently offering any rent specials?
157 Rivington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Rivington Street pet-friendly?
No, 157 Rivington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 157 Rivington Street offer parking?
No, 157 Rivington Street does not offer parking.
Does 157 Rivington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 Rivington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Rivington Street have a pool?
No, 157 Rivington Street does not have a pool.
Does 157 Rivington Street have accessible units?
No, 157 Rivington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Rivington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Rivington Street has units with dishwashers.
