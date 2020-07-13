157 Rivington Street

Amenities

Surprisingly well priced, stunning Fully Renovated Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Duplex Loft with a beautifully furnished private terrace.This duplex apartment is a new construction in the rear of an impeccably maintained building. It faces the courtyard so it is very quiet and free of street noise. Each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and is on a separate floor for optimal privacy.The apartment is fully furnished with king size beds in each bedroom, and the second bedroom has the option of two twin beds instead. The kitchen is fully equipped with basic cooking utensils, coffee pot, tea kettle etc, gorgeous stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. There is a sleeper sofa in the living room, 2 side chairs and an ottoman bench. There are 2 TV's one upstairs and one downstairs with basic cable, and hi-speed wifi throughout the apartment.The apartment also has an LG washer/dryer and a private terrace or backyard exclusively for your use. This space is ideal for 2 room mates or professionals and could accommodate a small family as well. It is conveniently located near the F/J train at Delancey Essex. Walking distance to whole foods, union market, essex market, cafes, restaurants and bars.The price is all inclusive of rent,, pre and post stay cleanings. Kindly inquire for more details and viewings. Lease length and terms flexible.