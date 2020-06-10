All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

157 East 84th Street

157 East 84th Street · (212) 605-9299
Location

157 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$49,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
doorman
guest suite
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
bbq/grill
guest suite
Experience the very best in this absolutely incomparable penthouse duplex featuring 6700 sq. ft. of interior splendor and 3000 sq. ft. of three-level outdoor serenity. Designed for gracious living and divine entertaining, the residence showcases south-facing 35 ft. living room plus enclosed library/fourth bedroom, both with wood burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass, curtain wall. Prepare sumptuous feasts from your spacious professional eat-in kitchen with double Thermador oven, Sub-zero refrigerator, six-burner Viking stovetop with double vented hood, soft-closing custom glass and wenge cabinetry, silestone countertop, etc. Current configuration for master suite includes office/seating area, separate changing room, double master bathrooms and multiple closets. Two additional bedrooms with ensuite baths are on each side of the master suite. A skylit staircase leads to 1400 sq. ft. upper level with playroom and guest suite/master suite. The sixth floor ipe-paneled terrace off the upper level guarantees unforgettable evenings. Dine under the the stars as ambrosial cuisine is prepared from your own outdoor kitchen with grill. Or perhaps you prefer to spend your moonlit evenings or sunny summer days relaxing on the rooftop lounge. Other outstanding features include a Creston audio/video system, Pioneer plasma televisions, warm radiant heated bathroom floors, sequence matched teak wood paneling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 East 84th Street have any available units?
157 East 84th Street has a unit available for $49,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 East 84th Street have?
Some of 157 East 84th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, doorman, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
157 East 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 East 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 157 East 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 157 East 84th Street offer parking?
No, 157 East 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 157 East 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 East 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 East 84th Street have a pool?
No, 157 East 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 157 East 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 157 East 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 157 East 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 East 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
