157 East 84th Street

Experience the very best in this absolutely incomparable penthouse duplex featuring 6700 sq. ft. of interior splendor and 3000 sq. ft. of three-level outdoor serenity. Designed for gracious living and divine entertaining, the residence showcases south-facing 35 ft. living room plus enclosed library/fourth bedroom, both with wood burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass, curtain wall. Prepare sumptuous feasts from your spacious professional eat-in kitchen with double Thermador oven, Sub-zero refrigerator, six-burner Viking stovetop with double vented hood, soft-closing custom glass and wenge cabinetry, silestone countertop, etc. Current configuration for master suite includes office/seating area, separate changing room, double master bathrooms and multiple closets. Two additional bedrooms with ensuite baths are on each side of the master suite. A skylit staircase leads to 1400 sq. ft. upper level with playroom and guest suite/master suite. The sixth floor ipe-paneled terrace off the upper level guarantees unforgettable evenings. Dine under the the stars as ambrosial cuisine is prepared from your own outdoor kitchen with grill. Or perhaps you prefer to spend your moonlit evenings or sunny summer days relaxing on the rooftop lounge. Other outstanding features include a Creston audio/video system, Pioneer plasma televisions, warm radiant heated bathroom floors, sequence matched teak wood paneling.