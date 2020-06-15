157 E 106th St

Amenities

Spacious two bedroom + Home Office (or a 3 bedroom!) available on a sought after block in East Harlem.



This is a railroad apartment, in a walk-up building, with tons of charm and original details.



Apartment features:

Exposed brick

French doors

Third floor (2 flights up, no elevator)

King sized master bedroom

Second bedroom works perfectly with a queen size bed

Separate office space

Eat in kitchen (with brand new dishwasher, not pictured)

Apartment is approx. 1,000 SF

Windowed bathroom

Built in closets and book cases

Separate windowed corner kitchen (North and West exposure)

Apartment runs entire length of building (Southwest and Northeast exposure) & has two entrances

Tiled kitchen floors

Hardwood flooring throughout

Very large living area

Excellent storage space

Master bedroom is 13?x15.5?

Second bedroom is 7.5?x9.5?

Office is 10?x9.5?

Living room is 12.5?12.5?

Apartment comes with air conditioning units



Building features:

Pet friendly (1 pet max, under 20 lbs)

Heat, water, sewer, trash are included in the rent

Walk up, no elevator

Eight apartments in total

Verizon FiOS



To apply:

Complete an online application ($20 fee per applicant)

Each applicant will need to provide the following:

Government issued picture ID

Last two bank statements

Last two pay stubs

2019 W-2 or tax returns

Employment verification letter



12 month lease