Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

157 E 106th St

157 East 106th Street · (973) 931-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

157 East 106th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious two bedroom + Home Office (or a 3 bedroom!) available on a sought after block in East Harlem.

This is a railroad apartment, in a walk-up building, with tons of charm and original details.

Apartment features:
Exposed brick
French doors
Third floor (2 flights up, no elevator)
King sized master bedroom
Second bedroom works perfectly with a queen size bed
Separate office space
Eat in kitchen (with brand new dishwasher, not pictured)
Apartment is approx. 1,000 SF
Windowed bathroom
Built in closets and book cases
Separate windowed corner kitchen (North and West exposure)
Apartment runs entire length of building (Southwest and Northeast exposure) & has two entrances
Tiled kitchen floors
Hardwood flooring throughout
Very large living area
Excellent storage space
Master bedroom is 13?x15.5?
Second bedroom is 7.5?x9.5?
Office is 10?x9.5?
Living room is 12.5?12.5?
Apartment comes with air conditioning units

Building features:
Pet friendly (1 pet max, under 20 lbs)
Heat, water, sewer, trash are included in the rent
Walk up, no elevator
Eight apartments in total
Verizon FiOS

To apply:
Complete an online application ($20 fee per applicant)
Each applicant will need to provide the following:
Government issued picture ID
Last two bank statements
Last two pay stubs
2019 W-2 or tax returns
Employment verification letter

12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 E 106th St have any available units?
157 E 106th St has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 E 106th St have?
Some of 157 E 106th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 E 106th St currently offering any rent specials?
157 E 106th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 E 106th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 E 106th St is pet friendly.
Does 157 E 106th St offer parking?
No, 157 E 106th St does not offer parking.
Does 157 E 106th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 E 106th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 E 106th St have a pool?
No, 157 E 106th St does not have a pool.
Does 157 E 106th St have accessible units?
No, 157 E 106th St does not have accessible units.
Does 157 E 106th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 E 106th St has units with dishwashers.
