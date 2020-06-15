157 E 106th St

Amenities
Spacious two bedroom + Home Office (or a 3 bedroom!) available on a sought after block in East Harlem.
This is a railroad apartment, in a walk-up building, with tons of charm and original details.
Apartment features:
Exposed brick
French doors
Third floor (2 flights up, no elevator)
King sized master bedroom
Second bedroom works perfectly with a queen size bed
Separate office space
Eat in kitchen (with brand new dishwasher, not pictured)
Apartment is approx. 1,000 SF
Windowed bathroom
Built in closets and book cases
Separate windowed corner kitchen (North and West exposure)
Apartment runs entire length of building (Southwest and Northeast exposure) & has two entrances
Tiled kitchen floors
Hardwood flooring throughout
Very large living area
Excellent storage space
Master bedroom is 13?x15.5?
Second bedroom is 7.5?x9.5?
Office is 10?x9.5?
Living room is 12.5?12.5?
Apartment comes with air conditioning units
Building features:
Pet friendly (1 pet max, under 20 lbs)
Heat, water, sewer, trash are included in the rent
Walk up, no elevator
Eight apartments in total
Verizon FiOS
To apply:
Complete an online application ($20 fee per applicant)
Each applicant will need to provide the following:
Government issued picture ID
Last two bank statements
Last two pay stubs
2019 W-2 or tax returns
Employment verification letter
12 month lease