Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 PM

1569 Second Avenue

1569 2nd Avenue · (929) 398-9445
Location

1569 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$4,790

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently renovated three bedroom home with a private outdoor terrace. Spacious and bright, each bedroom can easily fit a queen sized bed with additional furniture. The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, great cabinet space, and breakfast bar. Additional features include a marble bathroom, exposed brick, and hardwood floors throughout

The building is located between 81st and 82nd Street and is less than 2 blocks to the Q train and only a few blocks to the 4, 5, and 6 trains. Great restaurants, shopping, Whole Foods and Fairway are also close by.

1/2 month free. Gross rent is $5,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1569 Second Avenue have any available units?
1569 Second Avenue has a unit available for $4,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1569 Second Avenue have?
Some of 1569 Second Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1569 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1569 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1569 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1569 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1569 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 1569 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1569 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1569 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1569 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 1569 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1569 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1569 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1569 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1569 Second Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1569 Second Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

