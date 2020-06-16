1569 Second Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Recently renovated three bedroom home with a private outdoor terrace. Spacious and bright, each bedroom can easily fit a queen sized bed with additional furniture. The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, great cabinet space, and breakfast bar. Additional features include a marble bathroom, exposed brick, and hardwood floors throughout



The building is located between 81st and 82nd Street and is less than 2 blocks to the Q train and only a few blocks to the 4, 5, and 6 trains. Great restaurants, shopping, Whole Foods and Fairway are also close by.



1/2 month free. Gross rent is $5,000