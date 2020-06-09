155 West 11th Street

Amenities

Luxurious two bedroom, two baths home at the highly coveted Greenwich Lane. Located on the ninth floor, this light-filled residence offers beautiful western views including the Hudson River as well as southern glimpses through floor-to-ceiling windows. The loft-like interior features beamed ceilings, oak hardwood floors in a dark finish, exceptional custom millwork, and stainless steel finishes, invoking the highly crafted style of early modern industrial architecture. The well-proportioned living room has plenty of space for dining, and a Juliet balcony, creating indoor-outdoor living. The chefs kitchen with a breakfast bar opens to the living room and is fully equipped with state-of-the-art Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Miele appliances. The master suite features oversized windows, his and hers walk-in-closets, and a master bath with custom marble mosaic heated floors, an under-mounted soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and a custom vanity. The second well-proportioned bedroom has an en-suite bath. Additional features include generous closet space throughout, a large utility room with LG washer/dryer, and a four-pipe HVAC System with zoned climate control for maximum year-round flexibility. Call this apartment home and enjoy incredible building amenities including a 24-hour attended lobby, courtyard, garden, package room, pool, health club, dining room overlooking the garden, guest chef's kitchen, residents' lounge, 22-seat screening room, golf simulator, bicycle storage, and anticipated LEED Silver Certification. Located in prime Greenwich Village, on the border of the West Village, this apartment is in close proximity to some of the citys best restaurants, shopping, parks, as well as public transportation.