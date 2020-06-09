All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

155 West 11th Street

155 W 11th St · (212) 500-7026
Location

155 W 11th St, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9D · Avail. now

$19,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
lobby
media room
Luxurious two bedroom, two baths home at the highly coveted Greenwich Lane. Located on the ninth floor, this light-filled residence offers beautiful western views including the Hudson River as well as southern glimpses through floor-to-ceiling windows. The loft-like interior features beamed ceilings, oak hardwood floors in a dark finish, exceptional custom millwork, and stainless steel finishes, invoking the highly crafted style of early modern industrial architecture. The well-proportioned living room has plenty of space for dining, and a Juliet balcony, creating indoor-outdoor living. The chefs kitchen with a breakfast bar opens to the living room and is fully equipped with state-of-the-art Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Miele appliances. The master suite features oversized windows, his and hers walk-in-closets, and a master bath with custom marble mosaic heated floors, an under-mounted soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and a custom vanity. The second well-proportioned bedroom has an en-suite bath. Additional features include generous closet space throughout, a large utility room with LG washer/dryer, and a four-pipe HVAC System with zoned climate control for maximum year-round flexibility. Call this apartment home and enjoy incredible building amenities including a 24-hour attended lobby, courtyard, garden, package room, pool, health club, dining room overlooking the garden, guest chef's kitchen, residents' lounge, 22-seat screening room, golf simulator, bicycle storage, and anticipated LEED Silver Certification. Located in prime Greenwich Village, on the border of the West Village, this apartment is in close proximity to some of the citys best restaurants, shopping, parks, as well as public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 West 11th Street have any available units?
155 West 11th Street has a unit available for $19,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 West 11th Street have?
Some of 155 West 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 West 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 155 West 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 155 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 West 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 West 11th Street have a pool?
Yes, 155 West 11th Street has a pool.
Does 155 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 155 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 West 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
