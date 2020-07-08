All apartments in New York
Find more places like 155 East 55th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
155 East 55th Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:48 PM

155 East 55th Street

155 East 55th Street · (212) 317-7822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

155 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 9B · Avail. now

$2,630

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE.Price advertised is NET EFFECTIVE RENT, gross rent is $2,850. NO FEE! Come home and relax in this enormous recently updated beautiful alcove studio located in Midtown East. This special home has lovely hardwood floors throughout and the wall of windows guarantees a steady warmness of light through the apartment. Unwind from the hustle and bustle of the city in your separate sleeping area or take a relaxing warm bath in your marble bathroom. Tuck away all your essentials in the large linen closet or any of the extra closet space. Enjoy cooking in your separate full kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances.

Apartment is a central HVAC unit and the building is well-serviced by a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, laundry room and on-site garage. It is conveniently located one block away from Whole Foods, and in immediate proximity of fine dining, shopping and cultural institutions the heart of Midtown East has to offer. The rest of New York is at your fingertips through many convenient transportation options (E, M trains two blocks, and 4,5,6,N,Q,R trains four blocks away).Sorry, NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 East 55th Street have any available units?
155 East 55th Street has a unit available for $2,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 East 55th Street have?
Some of 155 East 55th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 East 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 East 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 East 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 East 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 155 East 55th Street offers parking.
Does 155 East 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 East 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 East 55th Street have a pool?
No, 155 East 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 East 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 155 East 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 East 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 East 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 155 East 55th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street
New York, NY 10028
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity