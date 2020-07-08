155 East 55th Street

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE.Price advertised is NET EFFECTIVE RENT, gross rent is $2,850. NO FEE! Come home and relax in this enormous recently updated beautiful alcove studio located in Midtown East. This special home has lovely hardwood floors throughout and the wall of windows guarantees a steady warmness of light through the apartment. Unwind from the hustle and bustle of the city in your separate sleeping area or take a relaxing warm bath in your marble bathroom. Tuck away all your essentials in the large linen closet or any of the extra closet space. Enjoy cooking in your separate full kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances.



Apartment is a central HVAC unit and the building is well-serviced by a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, laundry room and on-site garage. It is conveniently located one block away from Whole Foods, and in immediate proximity of fine dining, shopping and cultural institutions the heart of Midtown East has to offer. The rest of New York is at your fingertips through many convenient transportation options (E, M trains two blocks, and 4,5,6,N,Q,R trains four blocks away).Sorry, NO PETS.