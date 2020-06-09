All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

155 East 34th Street

155 East 34th Street · (646) 397-0749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-V · Avail. now

$2,933

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DIGITAL VIEWINGS ONLY PLEASE REFER ONLY TO PHOTOS. Please do not inquire if your move in date is after August 1st. Please do not ask about physical viewings. Dept of State does NOT allow brokers to show property.

Gross rent is $3,200/month, Net Rent is $2,933.33/month with 1 month of free rent. Last months rent is free, gross rent must be paid monthly. True converted two-bedroom residence at The Warren House Condominium with stunning views of the Chrysler Building and Midtown. Available immediately with condo board approval (approx 2 weeks). This high floor two bedroom features generous lighting from both bedrooms, brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances including a dishwasher & microwave, newly installed bathroom fixtures, and an ample amount of closet space to accommodate both tenants. Building features a full-time superintendent, 24-hour doorman, 24-hour Duane Reade on-site, garage, laundry room, and rooftop deck. Lease term minimum is one year, guarantors are accepted and basic financial parameters apply. Sorry no pets.,True converted two-bedroom residence at The Warren House Condominium. Available on or about June 5th. This high floor two bedroom features generous lighting from both bedrooms, upgraded kitchen with white appliances and dishwasher, newly installed bathroom fixtures, and an ample amount of closet space to accommodate both tenants. Building features a full-time superintendent, 24-hour doorman, 24-hour Duane Reade on-site, garage, laundry room, and rooftop deck. Lease term minimum is one year, guarantors are accepted and basic financial parameters apply. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 East 34th Street have any available units?
155 East 34th Street has a unit available for $2,933 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 East 34th Street have?
Some of 155 East 34th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 East 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 East 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 East 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 East 34th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 East 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 155 East 34th Street does offer parking.
Does 155 East 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 East 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 East 34th Street have a pool?
No, 155 East 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 East 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 155 East 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 East 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 East 34th Street has units with dishwashers.
