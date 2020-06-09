155 East 34th Street

Amenities

DIGITAL VIEWINGS ONLY PLEASE REFER ONLY TO PHOTOS. Please do not inquire if your move in date is after August 1st. Please do not ask about physical viewings. Dept of State does NOT allow brokers to show property.



Gross rent is $3,200/month, Net Rent is $2,933.33/month with 1 month of free rent. Last months rent is free, gross rent must be paid monthly. True converted two-bedroom residence at The Warren House Condominium with stunning views of the Chrysler Building and Midtown. Available immediately with condo board approval (approx 2 weeks). This high floor two bedroom features generous lighting from both bedrooms, brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances including a dishwasher & microwave, newly installed bathroom fixtures, and an ample amount of closet space to accommodate both tenants. Building features a full-time superintendent, 24-hour doorman, 24-hour Duane Reade on-site, garage, laundry room, and rooftop deck. Lease term minimum is one year, guarantors are accepted and basic financial parameters apply. Sorry no pets.,True converted two-bedroom residence at The Warren House Condominium. Available on or about June 5th. This high floor two bedroom features generous lighting from both bedrooms, upgraded kitchen with white appliances and dishwasher, newly installed bathroom fixtures, and an ample amount of closet space to accommodate both tenants. Building features a full-time superintendent, 24-hour doorman, 24-hour Duane Reade on-site, garage, laundry room, and rooftop deck. Lease term minimum is one year, guarantors are accepted and basic financial parameters apply. Sorry no pets.