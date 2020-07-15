154 Spring Street

Amenities

The luxurious triplex Penthouse is a convertible 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home that spans three private floors, encompassing a staggering 4,131 square feet plus a huge 875 square foot private roof deck! As you enter through your own private keyed elevator, your eye is immediately drawn to the incredible oversized Northern windows, and the strikingly large sunken living room. Architectural details such as exposed brick, slanted walls, sky lights and glass staircases are everywhere you look. A gas fireplace with Pietra Cardoza granite surrounding is a focal point of the Eastern wall. Wide plank Russian white oak floors grace the home throughout. The kitchen, a piece of art in its own right, is decked out with La Cornue and Miele appliances, French Lava stone counters, Artcraft cabinetry, Franke sink and faucet, stainless steel backsplash, and a large stainless steel island with French lava stone counter tops. Parallel with the island is an additional dining area with plenty of room to seat 12 or more of your friends and family.



Making your way beyond the living room and kitchen areas, you pass the half bath, additional storage and laundry room to get to the first of the three grand bedrooms with en suite bath. Back up the glass staircase onto the second floor of the PH, you will find the third bedroom with en suite bath and huge pre-war windows over looking Spring Street as well as the master suite with eight large windows allowing the bright Southern exposure to fill the room with light. The windowed master bath with Waterworks features has two sinks, a standing shower and a Hastings free standing Chelsea Silk Tub as the cherry on top! Up yet another glass staircase is a heavily windowed library/office/bonus room flanked by the Penthouses' private Northern and Southern roof decks!



The combination of 152 Spring, which was built in 1819 and 154 Spring, built in 1911, has allowed for this new development to hold onto the old world charm of New York architecture while fully embracing all that is new. Right in the heart of Soho and its land marked Historical District, you are surrounded by the highest end shopping, boutiques, incredible restaurants, art galleries, pulsating night life, major transportation hubs and more! Call and make your appointment today!