154 Spring Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

154 Spring Street

154 Spring Street · (646) 688-6604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$29,995

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
guest suite
The Penthouse at 154 Spring presents the rare opportunity to rent a truly unique residence where pre-war beauty coincides with modern architecture. This deluxe triplex penthouse spans 4,131 square feet interior with an additional 875 square feet exterior across 2 private roof top patios.

Accessed via a private keyed elevator, you are immediately drawn in by the expansive sunken living room accentuated by arched ceilings and multiple skylights. Ideal for entertaining, the living area is adjacent to the custom chef's kitchen complete with lava countertops, Artcraft cabinetry and Miele appliances. Continuing on through the main living space is a half bath and laundry room which is next to a separated king-size suite.

One has the option of using the glass staircase or the private elevator to take you to the next level of the penthouse consisting of the second bedroom and massive master suite beaming with natural light throughout both bedrooms' wall of windows. The master suite features a windowed master bath finished with Waterworks fixtures and a Hastings free standing Chelsea Silk Tub.

To top off this masterpiece is the third level of flowing open space which can serve multiple purposes such as a guest suite or office. Extended off of this third level are the two private patios with open city views from both northern and southern exposures.,Welcome home to the most unique boutique new condominium in Soho! Two pre-war buildings were combined in the construction of 154 Spring street, creating expansive layouts up to 40 feet wide each with their own private outdoor spaces. Old world charm meets new world comfort in these strikingly beautiful homes!

The luxurious triplex Penthouse is a convertible 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home that spans three private floors, encompassing a staggering 4,131 square feet plus a huge 875 square foot private roof deck! As you enter through your own private keyed elevator, your eye is immediately drawn to the incredible oversized Northern windows, and the strikingly large sunken living room. Architectural details such as exposed brick, slanted walls, sky lights and glass staircases are everywhere you look. A gas fireplace with Pietra Cardoza granite surrounding is a focal point of the Eastern wall. Wide plank Russian white oak floors grace the home throughout. The kitchen, a piece of art in its own right, is decked out with La Cornue and Miele appliances, French Lava stone counters, Artcraft cabinetry, Franke sink and faucet, stainless steel backsplash, and a large stainless steel island with French lava stone counter tops. Parallel with the island is an additional dining area with plenty of room to seat 12 or more of your friends and family.

Making your way beyond the living room and kitchen areas, you pass the half bath, additional storage and laundry room to get to the first of the three grand bedrooms with en suite bath. Back up the glass staircase onto the second floor of the PH, you will find the third bedroom with en suite bath and huge pre-war windows over looking Spring Street as well as the master suite with eight large windows allowing the bright Southern exposure to fill the room with light. The windowed master bath with Waterworks features has two sinks, a standing shower and a Hastings free standing Chelsea Silk Tub as the cherry on top! Up yet another glass staircase is a heavily windowed library/office/bonus room flanked by the Penthouses' private Northern and Southern roof decks!

The combination of 152 Spring, which was built in 1819 and 154 Spring, built in 1911, has allowed for this new development to hold onto the old world charm of New York architecture while fully embracing all that is new. Right in the heart of Soho and its land marked Historical District, you are surrounded by the highest end shopping, boutiques, incredible restaurants, art galleries, pulsating night life, major transportation hubs and more! Call and make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Spring Street have any available units?
154 Spring Street has a unit available for $29,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 Spring Street have?
Some of 154 Spring Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 154 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 154 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 154 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 154 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 154 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 154 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 154 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
