Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

153 Vermilyea Avenue

153 Vermilyea Avenue · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

153 Vermilyea Avenue, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Large newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath Available now.

Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment. This unit features a separate eat-in kitchen, a large living room with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

Located on a tree-lined street in the heart of Inwood, this well-maintained building is centrally located to fit all of your needs. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite. Grab your cup of joe to start your day at CHOCnyc and then head to Mamasushi for lunch. End your night with dinner overlooking the water at The Hudson. Top off your night with drinks at Inwood Bar & Grill. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Fine Fair Supermarket and Rite Aid on Broadway. This building is also located steps from both Inwood Hill Park and Fort Tyron Park and just one short block from the 207 street 1 and A train stop. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Vermilyea Avenue have any available units?
153 Vermilyea Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Vermilyea Avenue have?
Some of 153 Vermilyea Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Vermilyea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
153 Vermilyea Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Vermilyea Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Vermilyea Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 153 Vermilyea Avenue offer parking?
No, 153 Vermilyea Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 153 Vermilyea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Vermilyea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Vermilyea Avenue have a pool?
No, 153 Vermilyea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 153 Vermilyea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 153 Vermilyea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Vermilyea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Vermilyea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
