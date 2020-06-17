151 Spring St

Amenities

151 Spring Street, Apartment 4 - between West Broadway and Wooster



NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM + 2 BATHROOM LOFT - IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER - PRIVATE ELEVATOR ENTRANCE!



*Video Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*



Apartment Details:

-In-Unit Washer/Dryer

-Tons of Extra Closet Space

-Massive Living and Dining Room Area - South Facing!

-Open Kitchen Layout

-Renovated Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!

-1 King Size Bedroom with North Facing Windows, Closet Space and Room for Furniture

-Private Full Size Updated Bathroom with Windows, Stall Shower and Jacuzzi Tub

-1 Queen Size Bedroom with Room for Furniture

-Full Size Bathroom with Bathtub

-Great Natural Light

-Hardwood Floors

-Exposed Brick

-High Ceilings



Building Details:

-Private Keyed Elevator Entrance

-Well Maintained Building

-Voice Intercom System

-Local Super

-Responsive Management

-Heat and Hot Water Included



Transportation: N, R, W, 6, B, D, F, M, C, E, 1



Please Note:



- Advertised price is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 13 month lease term. Gross Rent = $8,500.00