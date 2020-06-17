151 Spring St

Amenities
151 Spring Street, Apartment 4 - between West Broadway and Wooster
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM + 2 BATHROOM LOFT - IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER - PRIVATE ELEVATOR ENTRANCE!
*Video Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*
Apartment Details:
-In-Unit Washer/Dryer
-Tons of Extra Closet Space
-Massive Living and Dining Room Area - South Facing!
-Open Kitchen Layout
-Renovated Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-1 King Size Bedroom with North Facing Windows, Closet Space and Room for Furniture
-Private Full Size Updated Bathroom with Windows, Stall Shower and Jacuzzi Tub
-1 Queen Size Bedroom with Room for Furniture
-Full Size Bathroom with Bathtub
-Great Natural Light
-Hardwood Floors
-Exposed Brick
-High Ceilings
Building Details:
-Private Keyed Elevator Entrance
-Well Maintained Building
-Voice Intercom System
-Local Super
-Responsive Management
-Heat and Hot Water Included
Transportation: N, R, W, 6, B, D, F, M, C, E, 1
Please Note:
- Advertised price is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 13 month lease term. Gross Rent = $8,500.00