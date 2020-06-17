All apartments in New York
151 Spring St
151 Spring St

151 Spring Street · (516) 225-7739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$7,846

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
151 Spring Street, Apartment 4 - between West Broadway and Wooster

NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM + 2 BATHROOM LOFT - IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER - PRIVATE ELEVATOR ENTRANCE!

*Video Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*

Apartment Details:
-In-Unit Washer/Dryer
-Tons of Extra Closet Space
-Massive Living and Dining Room Area - South Facing!
-Open Kitchen Layout
-Renovated Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-1 King Size Bedroom with North Facing Windows, Closet Space and Room for Furniture
-Private Full Size Updated Bathroom with Windows, Stall Shower and Jacuzzi Tub
-1 Queen Size Bedroom with Room for Furniture
-Full Size Bathroom with Bathtub
-Great Natural Light
-Hardwood Floors
-Exposed Brick
-High Ceilings

Building Details:
-Private Keyed Elevator Entrance
-Well Maintained Building
-Voice Intercom System
-Local Super
-Responsive Management
-Heat and Hot Water Included

Transportation: N, R, W, 6, B, D, F, M, C, E, 1

Please Note:

- Advertised price is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 13 month lease term. Gross Rent = $8,500.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Spring St have any available units?
151 Spring St has a unit available for $7,846 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Spring St have?
Some of 151 Spring St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
151 Spring St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Spring St pet-friendly?
No, 151 Spring St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 151 Spring St offer parking?
No, 151 Spring St does not offer parking.
Does 151 Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Spring St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Spring St have a pool?
No, 151 Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 151 Spring St have accessible units?
No, 151 Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Spring St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Spring St has units with dishwashers.
