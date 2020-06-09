151 East 92nd Street Garden

Amenities

Pristine condition filled with distinctive character. Flexible occupancy start date. The large open kitchen is complemented by European appliances and fixtures, bespoke cabinetry along with Baroque handmade tiles paired with Rococo surfaces. Accompanied with a stunning island, a center piece for dining or entertaining. The great room offers the opportunity for a multitude of furniture placement. French doors open onto a private landscaped and maintained garden, ideal for barbecuing. The quiet bedroom is best suited for a queen-sized bed. The 1930's style windowed bath is notable, replete with Crosswater of London and Duravit fixtures, finished with artisanal hand-crafted tiles. Central air conditioning, specialty lighting fixtures, fitted closets, Baldwin hardware and Hunter Douglas window treatments. Situated in an owner occupied Townhouse. Deliveries accepted. Non-Smoking Building and Apartment. No Pets, Bicycles and/or musical instruments permitted. Laundry in building.

