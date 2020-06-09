All apartments in New York
151 East 92nd Street Garden

151 East 92nd Street · (646) 734-5258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Garden · Avail. Aug 1

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Unit Garden Available 08/01/20 Hampton's style cottage in the city - Property Id: 298932

Pristine condition filled with distinctive character. Flexible occupancy start date. The large open kitchen is complemented by European appliances and fixtures, bespoke cabinetry along with Baroque handmade tiles paired with Rococo surfaces. Accompanied with a stunning island, a center piece for dining or entertaining. The great room offers the opportunity for a multitude of furniture placement. French doors open onto a private landscaped and maintained garden, ideal for barbecuing. The quiet bedroom is best suited for a queen-sized bed. The 1930's style windowed bath is notable, replete with Crosswater of London and Duravit fixtures, finished with artisanal hand-crafted tiles. Central air conditioning, specialty lighting fixtures, fitted closets, Baldwin hardware and Hunter Douglas window treatments. Situated in an owner occupied Townhouse. Deliveries accepted. Non-Smoking Building and Apartment. No Pets, Bicycles and/or musical instruments permitted. Laundry in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298932
Property Id 298932

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 East 92nd Street Garden have any available units?
151 East 92nd Street Garden has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 East 92nd Street Garden have?
Some of 151 East 92nd Street Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 East 92nd Street Garden currently offering any rent specials?
151 East 92nd Street Garden isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 East 92nd Street Garden pet-friendly?
No, 151 East 92nd Street Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 151 East 92nd Street Garden offer parking?
No, 151 East 92nd Street Garden does not offer parking.
Does 151 East 92nd Street Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 East 92nd Street Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 East 92nd Street Garden have a pool?
No, 151 East 92nd Street Garden does not have a pool.
Does 151 East 92nd Street Garden have accessible units?
No, 151 East 92nd Street Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 151 East 92nd Street Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 East 92nd Street Garden has units with dishwashers.
