New York, NY
150 West 225th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:00 PM

150 West 225th Street

150 West 225th Street · No Longer Available
Location

150 West 225th Street, New York, NY 10463
Marble Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Video walk through this 3BR/2Full Bath apt in The PROMENADE, 150 W 225th St in Marble Hill. Large (approx 1200 sq ft) apartment with North and East exposures. This 3 Bedroom includes a stainless steel and granite Kitchen with a Dishwasher, lots of cherry-colored cabinets, glass tile backsplash and good space on the granite countertops. The Kitchen is separate, and nicely opened up to the big livingroom/dining room. The 2 Baths are all white, with a full bath in the Main Bedroom.Take in the fresh air while practicing social distancing from your own balcony. The building features 4 elevators, including 2 express and 2 local elevators to take you quickly to this or any floor in the building, and to the laundry and garage. The Promenade is only 3 blocks from the 1-train at West 225th St.The building also features a 24-hour security desk, a large laundry facility, a parking garage and a full-time Live-in Super with a building staff. The building has a residents' gym and outdoor space to look forward to. Note that The Promenade is strictly a no-pets building. The Photos and Video are current.Parking spaces are available for $150 per month.To see this 3BR call or email Annie Hawkins for a quick response. I live nearby and will work with your schedule, days, evenings and Saturdays.This 3Bedroom/2Bath apartment has a broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 West 225th Street have any available units?
150 West 225th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 West 225th Street have?
Some of 150 West 225th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 West 225th Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 West 225th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 West 225th Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 West 225th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 West 225th Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 West 225th Street does offer parking.
Does 150 West 225th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 West 225th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 West 225th Street have a pool?
No, 150 West 225th Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 West 225th Street have accessible units?
No, 150 West 225th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 West 225th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 West 225th Street has units with dishwashers.
