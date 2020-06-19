150 West 225th Street

Amenities

Video walk through this 3BR/2Full Bath apt in The PROMENADE, 150 W 225th St in Marble Hill. Large (approx 1200 sq ft) apartment with North and East exposures. This 3 Bedroom includes a stainless steel and granite Kitchen with a Dishwasher, lots of cherry-colored cabinets, glass tile backsplash and good space on the granite countertops. The Kitchen is separate, and nicely opened up to the big livingroom/dining room. The 2 Baths are all white, with a full bath in the Main Bedroom.Take in the fresh air while practicing social distancing from your own balcony. The building features 4 elevators, including 2 express and 2 local elevators to take you quickly to this or any floor in the building, and to the laundry and garage. The Promenade is only 3 blocks from the 1-train at West 225th St.The building also features a 24-hour security desk, a large laundry facility, a parking garage and a full-time Live-in Super with a building staff. The building has a residents' gym and outdoor space to look forward to. Note that The Promenade is strictly a no-pets building. The Photos and Video are current.Parking spaces are available for $150 per month.To see this 3BR call or email Annie Hawkins for a quick response. I live nearby and will work with your schedule, days, evenings and Saturdays.This 3Bedroom/2Bath apartment has a broker fee.