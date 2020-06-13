All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

150 E 84th St

150 East 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

150 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
***NO FEE!!!!!!!*** **Incredible location!!!!!****LAUNDRY IN BUILDING** This STUNNING STUDIO is located in the ICONIC UPPER EAST SIDE neighborhood and features full sized appliances and great living space!This GORGEOUS building features laundry on alternating floors, and a live-in super. **CLOSE TO 4 5 6 TRAINS, SHOPPING, SUPERMARKETS, PARKS, NIGHT LIFE, and more!!!** **This deal WILL NOT last!!!!!** Contact Bethany 24/7 to schedule a viewing: Bethany@mrgnyc.com (845)220-7908 mrgnyc389943

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 E 84th St have any available units?
150 E 84th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 E 84th St have?
Some of 150 E 84th St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 E 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
150 E 84th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 E 84th St pet-friendly?
No, 150 E 84th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 E 84th St offer parking?
No, 150 E 84th St does not offer parking.
Does 150 E 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 E 84th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 E 84th St have a pool?
No, 150 E 84th St does not have a pool.
Does 150 E 84th St have accessible units?
No, 150 E 84th St does not have accessible units.
Does 150 E 84th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 E 84th St does not have units with dishwashers.
