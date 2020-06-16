15 West 20th Street

Amenities

Luxurious Flatiron Prewar Condominium Loft. Located right off Fifth Avenue in Flatiron/Chelsea. Enter this 2,322 square foot 3 bedroom, 3 full baths, with 10 foot ceilings, directly from a keyed elevator. The perfect layout, with finishes of the utmost quality. The open entertaining living/dining room, featuring 5 over-sized windows, sits next to the state of the art Valcucine of Italy kitchen, equipped with ribbed aluminum-faced Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, a wine cooler, coffee system, warming drawers, stove-top water faucet and stone countertops. A hallway separates this superb entertaining space from the bedrooms and office. The peaceful master suite features northern and western windows and an enormous master bath luxuriously clad to the ceilings with rare, imported, hand-chosen stones, and adorned with Dornbracht fittings, radiant heated floors, a double sink, a separate standing glass rainfall shower, and a soaking tub replete with a Sony flat screen television. The second bedroom with en-suite bath features a soaking tub. Other luxuries include wide-plank wood floors, customized recessed lighting, 2-zone central air-conditioning, abundant customized closet space and laundry room with side by side washer/dryer. Altair 20 features: private storage units, a La Palestra designed exercise room, a cabana style roof deck with grill, and a part-time doorman. All of this and close proximity to Madison Square Park, Eataly, Trader Joes, the Limelight Marketplace Boutiques and public transportation.