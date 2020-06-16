All apartments in New York
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Flatiron District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$11,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Luxurious Flatiron Prewar Condominium Loft. Located right off Fifth Avenue in Flatiron/Chelsea. Enter this 2,322 square foot 3 bedroom, 3 full baths, with 10 foot ceilings, directly from a keyed elevator. The perfect layout, with finishes of the utmost quality. The open entertaining living/dining room, featuring 5 over-sized windows, sits next to the state of the art Valcucine of Italy kitchen, equipped with ribbed aluminum-faced Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, a wine cooler, coffee system, warming drawers, stove-top water faucet and stone countertops. A hallway separates this superb entertaining space from the bedrooms and office. The peaceful master suite features northern and western windows and an enormous master bath luxuriously clad to the ceilings with rare, imported, hand-chosen stones, and adorned with Dornbracht fittings, radiant heated floors, a double sink, a separate standing glass rainfall shower, and a soaking tub replete with a Sony flat screen television. The second bedroom with en-suite bath features a soaking tub. Other luxuries include wide-plank wood floors, customized recessed lighting, 2-zone central air-conditioning, abundant customized closet space and laundry room with side by side washer/dryer. Altair 20 features: private storage units, a La Palestra designed exercise room, a cabana style roof deck with grill, and a part-time doorman. All of this and close proximity to Madison Square Park, Eataly, Trader Joes, the Limelight Marketplace Boutiques and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 West 20th Street have any available units?
15 West 20th Street has a unit available for $11,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 West 20th Street have?
Some of 15 West 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 15 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 West 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 15 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 15 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
