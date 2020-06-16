15 West 11th Street

Amenities

Available both furnished and unfurnished.



Boutique living in Greenwich Village Gold Coast. Apartment 2AB offers just 3 units on the floor and is situated on one of the most beautiful blocks. This boutique co-op building offers 24-hour doorman, live-in super, and elevator attendant.



A rare opportunity awaits to own the ultimate designer showplace on one of the most sought-after, tree-lined blocks in Greenwich Village! Gracious and light-filled, this stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath prewar gem has been meticulously renovated and reimagined for sophisticated modern living.



Step inside to find a beautiful living room with brand new double-hung Marvin windows, coupled by an effortless open floorplan with the highest quality fit and finish. Gorgeous Madera wide-plank oak floors, solid wood doors, beautiful crown moldings, custom Roman shades, Emtak hardware, and Farrow & Ball paint throughout are among the many enhancements beautifying the elegant ambience.



Entertain in style in the expansive great room brightened by oversized windows. The open gourmet kitchen is clad in sleek Calcutta Gold marble and custom stained mahogany cabinetry. A built-in SubZero fridge, Wolf gas range with electric oven, Bosch microwave, and Asko dishwasher take luxury over the top. Host dinner parties with ease in the bright, airy dining space marked by tall ceilings and a striking Workstead light fixture.



This generously-sized, 22 ft master bedroom, window-lined retreat comes wrapped in Phillip Jeffries grass cloth wall coverings, and is complemented by a spacious sitting area and an oversized, custom walnut closet. The deluxe master spa bath is adorned in floor-to-ceiling Calcutta marble with a massive glass shower, double custom-made Corian sinks, double recessed Restoration Hardware medicine cabinets, Waterworks fixtures, custom cabinetry/vanity, and Pietra Cardosa tile flooring.



Guest beds and bath are equally appointed with custom touches, and all closets were designed and installed by California Closets. The second bath is highlighted by handmade glossy white wall tile, custom Thassos and Bardiglio floor mosaic, a custom soapstone sink, and Franz Viegener nickel fixtures. Additional highlights such as new custom-designed dual-zone HVAC system, new radiators, and 2 included storage units add to the allure.



Built in 1923 by J.M. Felson, 15 West 11th Street is a handsome co-op building with a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, elevator attendant, central laundry and bike storage room. Pride of ownership is on full display the minute you arrive in the sparkling, impeccably maintained marble lobby. Situated on one of the quietest, most lovely blocks of lower Fifth, the location is supreme, near Washington Square Park, Union Square Park, Whole Foods, Cinema Village, Parsons School of Design, not to mention excellent restaurants, cafes, shops, and multiple subway lines.