Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

15 West 11th Street

15 West 11th Street · (212) 784-6005
Location

15 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-AB · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
hot tub
lobby
Available both furnished and unfurnished.

Boutique living in Greenwich Village Gold Coast. Apartment 2AB offers just 3 units on the floor and is situated on one of the most beautiful blocks. This boutique co-op building offers 24-hour doorman, live-in super, and elevator attendant.

A rare opportunity awaits to own the ultimate designer showplace on one of the most sought-after, tree-lined blocks in Greenwich Village! Gracious and light-filled, this stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath prewar gem has been meticulously renovated and reimagined for sophisticated modern living.

Step inside to find a beautiful living room with brand new double-hung Marvin windows, coupled by an effortless open floorplan with the highest quality fit and finish. Gorgeous Madera wide-plank oak floors, solid wood doors, beautiful crown moldings, custom Roman shades, Emtak hardware, and Farrow & Ball paint throughout are among the many enhancements beautifying the elegant ambience.

Entertain in style in the expansive great room brightened by oversized windows. The open gourmet kitchen is clad in sleek Calcutta Gold marble and custom stained mahogany cabinetry. A built-in SubZero fridge, Wolf gas range with electric oven, Bosch microwave, and Asko dishwasher take luxury over the top. Host dinner parties with ease in the bright, airy dining space marked by tall ceilings and a striking Workstead light fixture.

This generously-sized, 22 ft master bedroom, window-lined retreat comes wrapped in Phillip Jeffries grass cloth wall coverings, and is complemented by a spacious sitting area and an oversized, custom walnut closet. The deluxe master spa bath is adorned in floor-to-ceiling Calcutta marble with a massive glass shower, double custom-made Corian sinks, double recessed Restoration Hardware medicine cabinets, Waterworks fixtures, custom cabinetry/vanity, and Pietra Cardosa tile flooring.

Guest beds and bath are equally appointed with custom touches, and all closets were designed and installed by California Closets. The second bath is highlighted by handmade glossy white wall tile, custom Thassos and Bardiglio floor mosaic, a custom soapstone sink, and Franz Viegener nickel fixtures. Additional highlights such as new custom-designed dual-zone HVAC system, new radiators, and 2 included storage units add to the allure.

Built in 1923 by J.M. Felson, 15 West 11th Street is a handsome co-op building with a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, elevator attendant, central laundry and bike storage room. Pride of ownership is on full display the minute you arrive in the sparkling, impeccably maintained marble lobby. Situated on one of the quietest, most lovely blocks of lower Fifth, the location is supreme, near Washington Square Park, Union Square Park, Whole Foods, Cinema Village, Parsons School of Design, not to mention excellent restaurants, cafes, shops, and multiple subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 West 11th Street have any available units?
15 West 11th Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 West 11th Street have?
Some of 15 West 11th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 15 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 West 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 15 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 15 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 West 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
