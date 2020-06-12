Amenities

The West Village apartment you've always dreamt about? This is that apartment. The pice de rsistance of this dreamy one bedroom duplex: a massive, double-height window facing sunlit, tree-lined Jones Street. Fully renovated, this residence contains Quartzite countertops, SubZero refrigerator and freezer, and Grohe faucets. The first floor features an airy, sun-soaked living room with custom floor-to-ceiling bookshelves; dark-stained hardwood floors; exposed brick; a charming, bookshelf-bearing bannister; and, best of all, an upstairs bathroom for guests. Once you have two bathrooms, you'll wonder how you ever lived with just one.



The pristine kitchen features stainless steel appliances; a deep, under-mounted sink; white lacquered cabinetry; and granite windowsills. Midway between the first and second floors, a landing is a versatile nook that can be used for storage, seating, floral arrangements, books, or all of the above. The pin-drop-quiet bedroom has a custom-built closet and ample room for furniture and storage. The downstairs bathroom contains a vanity with under-sink storage and a shower/tub. Whitewashed brick makes everything feel and look bright and lovely.



15 Jones Street is an elevator building with live-in super, common laundry in basement, that is immaculately maintained and steps away from eight major subway lines. Pet friendly. As quaint as it is quietand it's absolutely silentJones is the sixth-smallest street in New York City. This is one of the best apartments on one of the best streets in one of the city's best neighborhoods. Blink and you'll miss it!