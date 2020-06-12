All apartments in New York
Location

15 Jones Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-H · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
The West Village apartment you've always dreamt about? This is that apartment. The pice de rsistance of this dreamy one bedroom duplex: a massive, double-height window facing sunlit, tree-lined Jones Street. Fully renovated, this residence contains Quartzite countertops, SubZero refrigerator and freezer, and Grohe faucets. The first floor features an airy, sun-soaked living room with custom floor-to-ceiling bookshelves; dark-stained hardwood floors; exposed brick; a charming, bookshelf-bearing bannister; and, best of all, an upstairs bathroom for guests. Once you have two bathrooms, you'll wonder how you ever lived with just one.

The pristine kitchen features stainless steel appliances; a deep, under-mounted sink; white lacquered cabinetry; and granite windowsills. Midway between the first and second floors, a landing is a versatile nook that can be used for storage, seating, floral arrangements, books, or all of the above. The pin-drop-quiet bedroom has a custom-built closet and ample room for furniture and storage. The downstairs bathroom contains a vanity with under-sink storage and a shower/tub. Whitewashed brick makes everything feel and look bright and lovely.

15 Jones Street is an elevator building with live-in super, common laundry in basement, that is immaculately maintained and steps away from eight major subway lines. Pet friendly. As quaint as it is quietand it's absolutely silentJones is the sixth-smallest street in New York City. This is one of the best apartments on one of the best streets in one of the city's best neighborhoods. Blink and you'll miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Jones Street have any available units?
15 Jones Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Jones Street have?
Some of 15 Jones Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Jones Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Jones Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Jones Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 Jones Street offer parking?
No, 15 Jones Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Jones Street have a pool?
No, 15 Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Jones Street does not have units with dishwashers.
