15 Hudson Yard, #38F

Brand New! Brand New! Brand New! !!!ONE MONTH FREE RENT WITH ONE YEAR CONTRACT!!!!The New York city newest distinctive living exerience with unparalleled amenitis, a gracious lobby locate youd directly on the Public Square and Vessel Garden with Breathtaking Hudson River views. Fifteeen Hudson Yard's 88 Story Tower features an elegant silhouette located in heart of West Chelsea the creative power house. In addition the city new wave characteristics High Line and Adjacent to the Shed. This Magnificent large 980 sqft one bedroom, one bath Condo with direct Hudson River view.By the first to live in the hottest new Manhattan Property. The living/dinning area, open kitchen high ceiling, marble kitchen breakfast bar, custom cabinets, the Top of line appliances. Luxurious En-suite bedroom, Soaking tub, Double sinksVanity, separate glass enclosed stall shower,radiant heat floor very chic marble bathroom. Brand new remote control blind. First class white glove service: 24/7 doorman and concierge. Entire 50 & 51 Floor amenities service: includes a Lap pool, gym, spa treament rooms,sauna & steam rooms, golf simulator,owners lounge, pool table plus private dining & kids play rooms. And much more, opening soon the building's top floor Sky lounge will be offered entertainment on top the city with your imagination. You will be living in the most vibrant neighborhoods in New York City simply with romantic High line in the back door, most luxurary world brand stories, Prestige fine dining and Causal dining in the front door. Its the destination of life style. Enjoy!