Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

15 Hudson Yard, #38F

15 Hudson Yards · (917) 767-8855
Location

15 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 38F · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
lobby
sauna
Brand New! Brand New! Brand New! !!!ONE MONTH FREE RENT WITH ONE YEAR CONTRACT!!!!The New York city newest distinctive living exerience with unparalleled amenitis, a gracious lobby locate youd directly on the Public Square and Vessel Garden with Breathtaking Hudson River views. Fifteeen Hudson Yard's 88 Story Tower features an elegant silhouette located in heart of West Chelsea the creative power house. In addition the city new wave characteristics High Line and Adjacent to the Shed. This Magnificent large 980 sqft one bedroom, one bath Condo with direct Hudson River view.By the first to live in the hottest new Manhattan Property. The living/dinning area, open kitchen high ceiling, marble kitchen breakfast bar, custom cabinets, the Top of line appliances. Luxurious En-suite bedroom, Soaking tub, Double sinksVanity, separate glass enclosed stall shower,radiant heat floor very chic marble bathroom. Brand new remote control blind. First class white glove service: 24/7 doorman and concierge. Entire 50 & 51 Floor amenities service: includes a Lap pool, gym, spa treament rooms,sauna & steam rooms, golf simulator,owners lounge, pool table plus private dining & kids play rooms. And much more, opening soon the building's top floor Sky lounge will be offered entertainment on top the city with your imagination. You will be living in the most vibrant neighborhoods in New York City simply with romantic High line in the back door, most luxurary world brand stories, Prestige fine dining and Causal dining in the front door. Its the destination of life style. Enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Hudson Yard, #38F have any available units?
15 Hudson Yard, #38F has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Hudson Yard, #38F have?
Some of 15 Hudson Yard, #38F's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Hudson Yard, #38F currently offering any rent specials?
15 Hudson Yard, #38F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Hudson Yard, #38F pet-friendly?
No, 15 Hudson Yard, #38F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 Hudson Yard, #38F offer parking?
No, 15 Hudson Yard, #38F does not offer parking.
Does 15 Hudson Yard, #38F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Hudson Yard, #38F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Hudson Yard, #38F have a pool?
Yes, 15 Hudson Yard, #38F has a pool.
Does 15 Hudson Yard, #38F have accessible units?
No, 15 Hudson Yard, #38F does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Hudson Yard, #38F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Hudson Yard, #38F has units with dishwashers.
