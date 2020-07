Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Fifth Avenue * Massive 2 room studio with decorative fireplace Just Steps From Central Park *



This incredible two room studio home features a large open design complete with hardwood floors and a beautiful brick fireplace. The bathroom is ultra spacious with extra storage for all the toiletries one may ever need.



Located amongst world class dining, trendy boutiques and just steps from Central Park, you are in the heart of the Upper East Side. With everything you need on every corner, youll never want to leave.