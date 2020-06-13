All apartments in New York
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:45 AM

15 East 69th Street

15 East 69th Street · (212) 381-2247
Location

15 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11C · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
gym
24hr concierge
doorman
valet service
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
valet service
BROKER FEE. Available July 1.

Magnificent, stunning and sprawling best describe this rare home boasting open city views. At over 2,300 sf, this two bedroom/ convertible three offers its own library and three bathrooms. As you enter there is an elegant, expansive gallery that includes a coat closet and a common area bathroom. This leads to a stunning over-sized corner living room with gorgeous oak floors and five large windows that frame South and East city views with open skies. Exploring the home you find a wood-paneled bonus room for use as a library, den or dining room. Moving to the chef's kitchen you discover abundant space with top of the line appliances, including a washer/dryer and the added value of its own eat-in dining area. The bedrooms offer privacy and both include en-suite bathrooms. The master bedroom has abundant custom closets and drawers and a five-fixture master bathroom with marble finishes.

The Westbury Condominium is a classic prewar white glove full-service building with amenities that include a 24-hour concierge, a fitness room, a wine cellar, cleaning service, and valet. All a short distance from Central Park, fine dining, shopping, and all the Upper East Side has to offer.

Nearby transportation includes the 4 and 6 trains at 68th Street - Hunter College and the F and Q trains at Lexington Avenue - 63rd Street.

Please email for the video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 East 69th Street have any available units?
15 East 69th Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 East 69th Street have?
Some of 15 East 69th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 East 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 East 69th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 East 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 East 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 East 69th Street offer parking?
No, 15 East 69th Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 East 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 East 69th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 East 69th Street have a pool?
No, 15 East 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 East 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 15 East 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 East 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 East 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
