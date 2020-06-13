15 East 69th Street

Amenities
BROKER FEE. Available July 1.
Magnificent, stunning and sprawling best describe this rare home boasting open city views. At over 2,300 sf, this two bedroom/ convertible three offers its own library and three bathrooms. As you enter there is an elegant, expansive gallery that includes a coat closet and a common area bathroom. This leads to a stunning over-sized corner living room with gorgeous oak floors and five large windows that frame South and East city views with open skies. Exploring the home you find a wood-paneled bonus room for use as a library, den or dining room. Moving to the chef's kitchen you discover abundant space with top of the line appliances, including a washer/dryer and the added value of its own eat-in dining area. The bedrooms offer privacy and both include en-suite bathrooms. The master bedroom has abundant custom closets and drawers and a five-fixture master bathroom with marble finishes.
The Westbury Condominium is a classic prewar white glove full-service building with amenities that include a 24-hour concierge, a fitness room, a wine cellar, cleaning service, and valet. All a short distance from Central Park, fine dining, shopping, and all the Upper East Side has to offer.
Nearby transportation includes the 4 and 6 trains at 68th Street - Hunter College and the F and Q trains at Lexington Avenue - 63rd Street.
Please email for the video.