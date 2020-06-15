149 West 118th Street

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

This fully furnished floor-through, one bedroom has a large living room with windows overlooking the street and king-sized bedroom with plenty of closet space overlooking the backyard. In-between, there is a very adequate bathroom as well a large kitchen with a breakfast bar. Located on a lovely, brownstone block, just off the 2 and 3 train stop on Lenox and 116, it is also by all the eateries and attractions on Lenox as well as Frederick Douglass Avenues (many of which offer take-out now). Grocery stores and the Wholefoods at 125th and Lenox provide for easy grocery shopping. With all the furniture in place and a whole floor to frolic in, self isolating can be taken to the next level!Please call for a showing (real or virtual). There are other options available too.