149 West 118th Street
149 West 118th Street

149 West 118th Street · (646) 430-5505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

149 West 118th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
This fully furnished floor-through, one bedroom has a large living room with windows overlooking the street and king-sized bedroom with plenty of closet space overlooking the backyard. In-between, there is a very adequate bathroom as well a large kitchen with a breakfast bar. Located on a lovely, brownstone block, just off the 2 and 3 train stop on Lenox and 116, it is also by all the eateries and attractions on Lenox as well as Frederick Douglass Avenues (many of which offer take-out now). Grocery stores and the Wholefoods at 125th and Lenox provide for easy grocery shopping. With all the furniture in place and a whole floor to frolic in, self isolating can be taken to the next level!Please call for a showing (real or virtual). There are other options available too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 West 118th Street have any available units?
149 West 118th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 149 West 118th Street currently offering any rent specials?
149 West 118th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 West 118th Street pet-friendly?
No, 149 West 118th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 149 West 118th Street offer parking?
No, 149 West 118th Street does not offer parking.
Does 149 West 118th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 West 118th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 West 118th Street have a pool?
No, 149 West 118th Street does not have a pool.
Does 149 West 118th Street have accessible units?
No, 149 West 118th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 149 West 118th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 West 118th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 West 118th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 West 118th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
