Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

146 Chambers Street

146 Chambers Street · (917) 592-5971
Location

146 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$13,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Available furnished or unfurnished.
Enjoy Tribeca penthouse living at its finest in this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom duplex loft filled with exquisite designer details, private outdoor space and spectacular views.
Meticulously crafted by a French designer with Balinese influence, this two-story 1,926-square-foot showplace is a chic and stylish respite from the city and a haven for indoor-outdoor living. The light-filled living room carries a rhythmic energy thanks to its angular proportions and wall of north-facing windows. Gleaming hardwood paves the floors, and handsome stonework surrounds the remote-controlled gas fireplace. Challenge your culinary skill in the gorgeous chef's kitchen featuring a fully vented Viking 48-inch range with double ovens, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, dishwasher, wine refrigerator and built-in microwave surrounded by custom cabinetry, stone countertops and a massive breakfast bar/island.
The adjacent bright dining area stands ready for your next dinner party, while just outside, the massive 400-square-foot terrace is wrapped in breathtaking views of Downtown's most iconic buildings, including the Woolworth Building, One World Trade and New York by Gehry. Bask in open-sky serenity while enjoying an oversized hot tub topped in an Indonesian-style gazebo, built-in teak sofas, full outdoor kitchen and exposed brick and tile details. A powder room and extra storage space complete the lower level, while bedrooms are tucked upstairs for total tranquility. The peaceful master suite features a private balcony overlooking the terrace, generous closet space and a spa-inspired marble bath with double vanity and rain shower. Two more spacious bedrooms face north with easy access to the second full bathroom.
Enjoy the convenience of internal and external stairs and key-lock elevator access to both floors, plus central heat and air, and video intercom/virtual doorman service in this boutique five-unit condominium.
Enjoy the convenience of internal and external stairs and key-lock elevator access to both floors, plus central heat and air, and video intercom/virtual doorman service in this boutique five-unit condominium.

Situated a block from Washington Market Park, near the Battery Park City Esplanade, the biking and running paths and City Hall Park, this location offers the ideal mix of Downtown allure and open space. The Tribeca greenmarket and Whole Foods are steps away, and with direct access to Westfield World Trade, Brookfield Place and the revitalized Seaport District, you're surrounded by some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment New York City has to offer. Transportation from this highly accessible neighborhood is unbeatable with A/C/E, 1/2/3, R/W, 4/5/6, J/Z and PATH trains all nearby.

146 Chambers is a small boutique condo located in the heart of TriBeCa, steps away from the hottest restaurants, hot spots and all the best that TriBeCa has to offer. Please contact us for more details and to schedule a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Chambers Street have any available units?
146 Chambers Street has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 Chambers Street have?
Some of 146 Chambers Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
146 Chambers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Chambers Street pet-friendly?
No, 146 Chambers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 146 Chambers Street offer parking?
No, 146 Chambers Street does not offer parking.
Does 146 Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Chambers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Chambers Street have a pool?
No, 146 Chambers Street does not have a pool.
Does 146 Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 146 Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Chambers Street has units with dishwashers.
