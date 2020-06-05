146 Chambers Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning elevator doorman hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman elevator bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Available furnished or unfurnished.

Enjoy Tribeca penthouse living at its finest in this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom duplex loft filled with exquisite designer details, private outdoor space and spectacular views.

Meticulously crafted by a French designer with Balinese influence, this two-story 1,926-square-foot showplace is a chic and stylish respite from the city and a haven for indoor-outdoor living. The light-filled living room carries a rhythmic energy thanks to its angular proportions and wall of north-facing windows. Gleaming hardwood paves the floors, and handsome stonework surrounds the remote-controlled gas fireplace. Challenge your culinary skill in the gorgeous chef's kitchen featuring a fully vented Viking 48-inch range with double ovens, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, dishwasher, wine refrigerator and built-in microwave surrounded by custom cabinetry, stone countertops and a massive breakfast bar/island.

The adjacent bright dining area stands ready for your next dinner party, while just outside, the massive 400-square-foot terrace is wrapped in breathtaking views of Downtown's most iconic buildings, including the Woolworth Building, One World Trade and New York by Gehry. Bask in open-sky serenity while enjoying an oversized hot tub topped in an Indonesian-style gazebo, built-in teak sofas, full outdoor kitchen and exposed brick and tile details. A powder room and extra storage space complete the lower level, while bedrooms are tucked upstairs for total tranquility. The peaceful master suite features a private balcony overlooking the terrace, generous closet space and a spa-inspired marble bath with double vanity and rain shower. Two more spacious bedrooms face north with easy access to the second full bathroom.

Enjoy the convenience of internal and external stairs and key-lock elevator access to both floors, plus central heat and air, and video intercom/virtual doorman service in this boutique five-unit condominium.

Situated a block from Washington Market Park, near the Battery Park City Esplanade, the biking and running paths and City Hall Park, this location offers the ideal mix of Downtown allure and open space. The Tribeca greenmarket and Whole Foods are steps away, and with direct access to Westfield World Trade, Brookfield Place and the revitalized Seaport District, you're surrounded by some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment New York City has to offer. Transportation from this highly accessible neighborhood is unbeatable with A/C/E, 1/2/3, R/W, 4/5/6, J/Z and PATH trains all nearby. Please note this listing is available beginning August 15th for short or long term. Fully furnished rental available with flexible terms from 1-12 months. The owners also own a Country home in nearby Milbrook, NY and are willing to rent that as a weekend home as part of a larger package.



146 Chambers is a small boutique condo located in the heart of TriBeCa, steps away from the hottest restaurants, hot spots and all the best that TriBeCa has to offer. Please contact us for more details and to schedule a private viewing.